Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Chairs Al-Gadarif State Cabinet Meeting

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed, has chaired the Al-Gadarif State Cabinet meeting on Sunday at the Government Secretariat Hall in Al-Gadarif, in the presence of the Wali of the State and the directors-general of the ministries.

Dr. Nawara was briefed on the overall situation in Al-Gadarif State, the challenges facing the implementation of ministries' plans and programs, and the government's performance.

She pledged to follow up on reports submitted by the ministries, stressing the need to prioritize education and improve the conditions of teachers, as well as water, health, and agriculture issues.

The meeting discussed education issues, the deterioration of the school environment, textbooks, and the shortage of seating and teachers.

The meeting also addressed the issue of wealth and power, and the importance of finding radical and satisfactory solutions.

The meeting also touched on the issue of displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees arriving in the state and the state's efforts to provide the necessary support to improve the humanitarian situation and meet basic needs.

For his part, the Director General of the Ministry of Education and official government spokesman, Al-Fatih Al-Safi, explained that the meeting deliberated on a number of important topics, top of which was the ministries' performance reports and the challenges hindering workflow, as well as proposed radical solutions to the Al-Gadarif water problem.

Al-Safi pointed out that the meeting also heard a report on the impediments facing agriculture and the factors lead to the success of the agricultural season.