Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Chairs Al-Gadarif State Cabinet Meeting

28 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed, has chaired the Al-Gadarif State Cabinet meeting on Sunday at the Government Secretariat Hall in Al-Gadarif, in the presence of the Wali of the State and the directors-general of the ministries.

Dr. Nawara was briefed on the overall situation in Al-Gadarif State, the challenges facing the implementation of ministries' plans and programs, and the government's performance.

She pledged to follow up on reports submitted by the ministries, stressing the need to prioritize education and improve the conditions of teachers, as well as water, health, and agriculture issues.

The meeting discussed education issues, the deterioration of the school environment, textbooks, and the shortage of seating and teachers.

The meeting also addressed the issue of wealth and power, and the importance of finding radical and satisfactory solutions.

The meeting also touched on the issue of displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees arriving in the state and the state's efforts to provide the necessary support to improve the humanitarian situation and meet basic needs.

For his part, the Director General of the Ministry of Education and official government spokesman, Al-Fatih Al-Safi, explained that the meeting deliberated on a number of important topics, top of which was the ministries' performance reports and the challenges hindering workflow, as well as proposed radical solutions to the Al-Gadarif water problem.

Al-Safi pointed out that the meeting also heard a report on the impediments facing agriculture and the factors lead to the success of the agricultural season.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.