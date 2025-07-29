Sudan: Prime Minister Issues Decision Appointing New Ministers in the 'Government of Hope'

- The Transitional Prime Minister, Professor Kamil Idris, issued Sunday, decision appointing five ministers and three state ministers in the "Government of Hope."

The decision was on the appointment of:

* Dr. Lamia Abdel-Ghaffar Khalaf Allah Ahmed - Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

* Engineer Moatasim Ibrahim Ahmed - Minister of Energy

* Engineer Ahmed Al-Dirdiri Ghandour - Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications

* Dr. Al-Tuhami Al-Zein Hajar Mohammed - Minister of Education and National Education

* Professor Ahmed Adam Ahmed - Minister of Youth and Sports

* Ambassador Omar Mohamed Ahmed Siddig - State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

* Counselor Mohamed Nour Abdel-Dayim Abdel-Rahim Mohamed - State Minister at the Ministry of Finance.

* Ms. Suleima Ishag Mohamed - State Minister at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Welfare.