Sudan: Prime Minister - Major Challenges Facing Sudan Are of External Nature

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has stressed that the foreign relations file requires significant effort and effective programs that contribute to protecting Sudan's foreign interests and addressing threats. He pointed out that the biggest challenges and problems facing the country are of external nature.

The Prime Minister chaired a coordination meeting at the Ministries Complex in Port Sudan on Sunday, attended by the Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khalid Al-Aiser, the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Idris Ismail Faraj Allah, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Abdullah Ibrahim, the Director of the External Intelligence Service, Maj. Gen. Abbas Mohamed Bakhit and a number of ambassadors and leaderships from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Prime Minister underlined the need to precise coordination through advanced mechanisms to run external action, to achieve the desired results and fill external gaps. He emphasized that the Battle of Dignity requires strong support in external work.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the overall situation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly administrative arrangements and workflow.

The meeting discussed how to crystalize visions for the success of the Government of Hope's reconstruction plans and prioritize internal and external issues.

The ambassadors touched on the most important external issues requiring urgent action and ways to address them. They underscored the importance of good coordination and close follow-up of external work files, highlighting the most prominent challenges facing the ministry.

The meeting agreed on the necessity to develop an urgent short-term plan to address pressing external challenges, accomplish important projects, and create a leading role for Sudan in international forums, as well as opening new horizons for Sudan's relations and external cooperation in line with the country's aspirations.

The meeting approved the formation of a working group to run the external work file, with the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Idris Ismail Farajallah, as its rapporteur.

The meeting also affirmed the importance of addressing the issue of Sudan's media message abroad and the foreign media's engagement with Sudanese issues, considering it represents one of the greatest challenges facing the country.