Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Affirms Government's Commitment to Developing Agriculture in Al-Gadarif State

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed, has affirmed the government's interest in agriculture and farmers, praising the significant roles played by Al-Gadarif State's farmers in achieving food security and supporting the armed and supporting forces in the Battle of Dignity.

During her meeting with the committee delegated by the state's farmers, headed by Ahmed Abdel-Rahim Al-Awad, Vice Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of the Acting Wali (governor) of Al-Gadarif State, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, and the Director General and Acting Minister of the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources, Her Excellency pledged to present all agricultural concerns and issues in Al-Gadarif to the Sovereignty Council and work to find solutions based on the farmers' own visions.

The Acting Wali of Al-Gadarif State commended the farmers' significant contributions to supporting the state's development process, as well as their unlimited support for the armed forces in the Battle of Dignity.

For his part, the Vice Chairman of the committee delegated by the state's farmers explained that the committee reviewed a number of issues during the meeting, mainly those related to financing problems, agricultural fuel, marketing, processing industries, and agricultural production inputs.