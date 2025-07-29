Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Affirms Government's Commitment to Developing Agriculture in Al-Gadarif State

28 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed, has affirmed the government's interest in agriculture and farmers, praising the significant roles played by Al-Gadarif State's farmers in achieving food security and supporting the armed and supporting forces in the Battle of Dignity.

During her meeting with the committee delegated by the state's farmers, headed by Ahmed Abdel-Rahim Al-Awad, Vice Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of the Acting Wali (governor) of Al-Gadarif State, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, and the Director General and Acting Minister of the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources, Her Excellency pledged to present all agricultural concerns and issues in Al-Gadarif to the Sovereignty Council and work to find solutions based on the farmers' own visions.

The Acting Wali of Al-Gadarif State commended the farmers' significant contributions to supporting the state's development process, as well as their unlimited support for the armed forces in the Battle of Dignity.

For his part, the Vice Chairman of the committee delegated by the state's farmers explained that the committee reviewed a number of issues during the meeting, mainly those related to financing problems, agricultural fuel, marketing, processing industries, and agricultural production inputs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.