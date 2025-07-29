Africa: Saving Agriculture's Lifeline - Why Wetlands Matter Now

guest column

As global leaders confer in Zimbabwe for the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP15), they have an opportunity to strengthen both food security and environmental resilience. Wetlands—the ecosystems that underpin global food production – provide countless benefits to society. Yet they are disappearing at an accelerating pace.

Current agrifood systems face mounting pressures. Growing food demand is driving wetland conversion and unsustainable water use. While these responses address immediate needs, they can undermine long-term productivity. Today, one-third of agricultural land worldwide is degraded, while wetlands continue to disappear.

To truly "Protect Wetlands for Our Common Future"—the conference's official theme— there are three concrete goals that we could focus on. First, setting clear targets to restore wetlands that connect to climate and food security plans. Second, creating innovative financing schemes that reward farmers and communities for protecting and restoring wetlands. Third, integrating wetland protection and sustainable use into national policies on development and climate change.

The connection between wetlands and agriculture is fundamental. Wetlands directly provide fisheries and support livelihoods of millions, supply irrigation water that enables farming in many regions of the world, recharge groundwater that sustains crops during droughts, and filter nutrients and pollutants from water supplies. More than 95% of global food production depends on healthy soil and water, both of which wetlands help maintain.

Beyond agriculture, wetlands are nature's climate infrastructure. Peatlands, a type of wetland, pack more carbon per acre than any ecosystem on Earth—storing 30% of the world's soil carbon despite covering just three percent of global land area. When managed sustainably, they continue sequestering carbon; when drained or burned, they release large amounts of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere.

Waiting until ecosystems collapse is like ignoring a leaky roof until the ceiling collapses

In addition, wetlands also provide natural disaster protection and water security that billions depend on. They mitigate floods and store water during droughts—services that become increasingly valuable as extreme weather intensifies. Wetland-rich watersheds provide 75 percent of the world's accessible freshwater.

Right now, the economics often work backwards. Farmers and communities get immediate profits from draining wetlands, while those who protect these ecosystems—providing clean water, flood protection, and carbon storage for everyone—receive no compensation.

We currently spend just 0,25% of global wealth on protecting nature, while wetlands alone deliver trillions of dollars in benefits each year. To restore and protect the wetlands, countries must invest USD 275-550 billion, roughly half a percent of the world economy . With the right financing tools, farmers could be paid for the services their wetlands provide: storing carbon, cleaning water, and protecting communities from floods.

These financing mechanisms need careful design to work for countries at different development levels, with support for building local capacity and sharing technology. The economic logic is compelling: conserving healthy and functioning wetlands is cheaper than restoring damaged ones. Waiting until ecosystems collapse is like ignoring a leaky roof until the ceiling collapses. Success requires coordination across government departments –agriculture, environment, water, and finance ministries – sharing goals and action.

The ultimate goal is to make wetland protection and restoration both profitable and practical for the farmers and communities who manage them every day. This means creating systems to track progress, measure impact, and share what works across countries.

We know these solutions work. According to the Global Wetland Outlook 2025 , countries worldwide are successfully restoring wetlands with approaches that benefit both agriculture and the environment. In Asia, rice farmers use water-saving techniques that maintain harvests while protecting ecosystems. In Europe, constructed wetlands clean agricultural runoff while supporting habitats for wildlife. Farming practices like reduced tillage, tree planting, and soil restoration are proving solutions that can protect water systems while keeping farms productive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As climate pressures intensify and global food demand grows, protecting and restoring wetlands becomes essential for both environmental health and food security. The 172 countries convening in Zimbabwe have a chance to prove that wetland conservation and agricultural development can advance together through holistic policies, innovative financing, and technical cooperation.

With wetlands disappearing rapidly, the window for action is narrowing, but the potential returns are enormous. The time to align agriculture and wetland protection is now, to ensure they thrive together in support of a food-secure and climate-resilient future for all.

Lifeng LI is the Director of the Land and Water Division, Food Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)