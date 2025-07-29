Namibia: Big Wins for WHS, Moria

Windhoek High School (WHS) thumped Pro Ed Academy 61-18, while log leaders Moria also recorded a runaway 64-3 win against De Duinesig in the Namibia Schools Sport Rugby u19 league on Saturday.

At WHS' Vegkop Stadium, the home side ran in nine tries in a dominant display.

WHS took a while to get going and Pro Ed actually took an early lead through a try by their centre Mias Nieuwoudt, converted by flyhalf Jusin Engelbrecht, but WHS soon drew level when scrumhalf Damian Klein snapped up a loose ball to dart through unopposed for a try behind the posts.

WHS started to assert their dominance and further tries by flyhalf Mc-Rein van Wyk and lock Keanan Louw, all converted by Van Wyk, gave WHS a 21-7 lead at the halftime break.

WHS stepped up the tempo in the second half as they ran Pro Ed ragged in an impressive display of running rugby.

Lock forward Isaiah Kazondovi had a great match scoring two tries, while wing Steven van Wyk, flanker and captain Pieter Jan Strydom, prop Jadin Bock, and substitute forward Stephan Pretorius also touched down.

Mc-Rein van Wyk gave an impressive kicking display, converting eight of the nine tries for a personal tally of 21 points.

For Pro Ed, hooker Narib Miles scored a late consolation try after intercepting the ball and running 70m clear to touch down, while Engelbrecht added two penalties. Centre Alvandro Diergaardt also had a fine match, catching the eye with his dynamic midfield attacks.

The result sees WHS maintaining their unbeaten status as they move up to 34 points from four matches to remain third on the log.

Moria Private School, meanwhile, continued their remarkable run with a dominant 64-3 victory against De Duinesig. It was the fifth consecutive win for the private school from Outjo, which has less than 200 pupils, but are now still on top of the log on 44 points from five matches.

They have already beaten WAP, Tsumeb, Elnatan and Pro Ed, but must still meet the Windhoek powerhouses WHS and Windhoek Gymnasium.

Tsumeb Gimnasium remain hot on their heels on 40 points after they also recorded their fifth consecutive victory with a 24-13 win against Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaate Skool.

Windhoek Gymnasium, meanwhile, beat Walvis Bay Private School 34-15 at the coast to move up to 29 points in fourth place on the log.

Windhoek Gymnasium has only lost once this season, going down 16-11 to WHS on 24 May, and with a match in hand, they remain in touch with the leaders.

They are followed by Walvis Bay Private School (24), De Duinesig (23), WAP (19), Pro Ed (15), and Elnatan (12).