Namibia: Old Mutual Personal Finance Wins CIF Golf Classic

The Old Mutual Personal Finance team of Llewellyn Husselmann, Carlo Basson, Harold Kisting and Johan Hyman won the inaugural Construction Industries Federation CIF Golf Classic on Saturday.

The team won the competition, which consisted of a Four-Ball Alliance Scramble format, with a total of 105 points to finish four points clear of the Talisman Hire team of Alan Lang, Eddie Oliver, Herman Krause, and Andrew Dodds.

The Technika Trading team of Martin Oosthuizen, Christie du Plessis, Rob de Koning and Pierre Coetzee, and the Megabuild team of Francois Heydenrich, Ras Oosthuizen, Johan Coetzer and Alex Thompson finished on 96 points each, while The Mutuals team of Johannes Hesekiel, Fabio do Rego, Rex Mutelo and Tommy Nangombe finished on 95 points.

A total of 19 teams entered the competition, which had 44 sponsors on board and a prize pool of N$150 000 shared amongst the top 10 teams.

The CEO of the CIF, Bärbel Kirchner, said the competition was about building lasting partnerships.

"While today was about fun and friendly competition, the CIF Golf Classic is more than just a sporting event. We have hoped to position it as a strategic platform - designed to bring Namibia's business community together, not just the construction sector - to build lasting partnerships across industries, and ultimately support a sector that lies at the heart of national development. For the CIF, this event helps us do more," she said.

"As a Section 21 company, largely funded through membership fees, we rely on initiatives like this to strengthen our ability to advocate, engage and grow our sector's impact. In short: today was about building connections that build Namibia," she added.

The event enjoyed exceptional corporate support, including naming rights sponsor Hardrock Earthworks, and co-sponsors City Concrete, Ohorongo Cement, Nexus Mining & Construction, and Momentum Short-Term Insurance, while there were also numerous other hole activation sponsors.

Kirchner also thanked the director of Namibia Construction, Hans Peter Schulz.

"Your relentless drive, clear vision, and tireless energy, I believe will make this tournament one of Namibia's premier networking events. You've raised the bar again--and we thank you, sincerely," she said.