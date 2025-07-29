Namibia: Petrofund Launches Scholarship Drive to Equip Namibian Youth for Oil and Gas Industry

Petroleum Training and Education Fund chief executive Nillian Mulemi at the Youth in Oil and Gas Summit at Walvis Bay, 25 July 2025

I am honoured and delighted to deliver these remarks at the second Youth in Oil and Gas Summit under the theme 'Drilling into the Future: Empowering Youth in Namibia's Oil and Gas Revolution'.

This summit could not be more timely. It offers a valuable platform to provide Namibians - especially our youth - with the information, exposure and direction needed to actively participate in and shape the future of our fast-evolving petroleum sector.

A key element of this year's theme, 'Drilling into the Future', challenges all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to collaborate in equipping the youth with the critical skills, networks and opportunities required to thrive in Namibia's expanding energy landscape.

As Namibia positions itself to become an oil and gas-producing nation, the National Upstream Local Content Policy places strong emphasis on the retention of oil and gas wealth in-country. Central to this is the development of our local workforce. Integrating Namibians - particularly our youth - into the petroleum value chain ensures that the benefits of this sector translate into real economic impact for our people.

According to the 2023 Population and Housing Census, over 71% of Namibia's population is under the age of 35. This demographic reality underscores the urgency of equipping Namibian youth with the skills needed to access opportunities as they emerge within the sector.

The Petroleum Training and Education Fund was established in 1992 by the government of the Republic of Namibia to build skills for Namibia's upstream petroleum industry. It is fully funded by operators granted petroleum exploration and production licences.

In line with Petrofund's mandate, the fund recognises the Youth in Oil and Gas Summit as a strategic opportunity to directly engage with young people and raise awareness about our flagship upstream academic scholarship programme and practical training opportunities made possible through partnerships with key industry players.

Petrofund's active participation in this summit reflects our ongoing commitment to building a pipeline of skilled Namibians ready to take on opportunities in this dynamic sector.

Petrofund Namibia oil and gas scholarship programme

To date, the Petroleum Training and Education Fund has invested over N$115 million to support 438 Namibians across undergraduate, postgraduate, technical and vocational training programmes through our flagship Petrofund Namibia Scholarship Programme.

Of these 438 graduates, 92 acquired petroleum specialisation qualifications that range from petroleum geosciences, petrophysics, geophysics, and reservoir engineering to oil and gas law, finance, cybersecurity and environmental management.

At TVET level: Training has included oil and gas welding, fitting and turning, as well as roustabout and roughneck roles.

At secondary school level, Petrofund has supported economically disadvantaged and marginalised learners at St Boniface College, Karibib Private School (including Ovahimba, Obatwe and Ovatjimba communities), and Educate Academy (San pupils).

In 2025, the trust fund targets supporting over 90 Namibians through scholarships in fields such as maritime navigation (deck cadets), remotely operated vehicle piloting (already underway in Malaysia as of 20 July), and various engineering and commercial programmes relevant to the sector.

On-the-job training

We have ramped up our on-the-job training offering in recognition that the upstream oil and gas sector has gained vital economic viability due to the massive discoveries in the Orange Basin and the commitment of operators to move toward production.

Namibia already possesses the necessary primary skills for on-the-job training in fields including geology, engineering, logistics, transport, finance, law, hospitality and environmental management.

We have signed 10 memoranda of understanding with oil and gas services companies to facilitate the upskilling of young professionals through workplace placements. So far, more than 82 Namibians are deployed in various roles.

Our partners include TechnipFMC, SBM, Subsea7, Halliburton, Baker Hughes and SLB, as well as BW Energy, Shell, TotalEnergies, Rhino Resources, QatarEnergy and Recon Namibia.

This training complements both our scholarship programme and the development of an oil and gas CV repository, which is being developed by a local information technology company and is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Our strong partnerships with oil and gas operators and service companies have resulted in nearly 90% internship and employment placement rates for Petrofund's upstream oil and gas master's scholarship beneficiaries. This achievement speaks to the alignment between education and industry needs as Namibia awaits final investment decisions on major petroleum projects.

Key announcements

In the spirit of this summit and its call to 'Drill into the Future', I am pleased to announce the following:

Scholarship applications opening: Online applications for the Petrofund scholarship programme open on 4 August 2025 and close on 10 October 2025. The programme will complement government-funded tertiary education by covering additional costs, granting full scholarships to successful candidates in undergraduate fields such as engineering, geosciences and paramedics at accredited Southern African Development Community (SADC) universities, as well as technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes. Postgraduate funding will be offered in all areas of the upstream oil and gas value chain.I encourage all eligible Namibians with a strong academic background in science-related fields and an interest in the petroleum sector to apply at www.petrofund.org. Our team, along with representatives from the Chevening scholarship programme, will be available at the summit to provide more information. CV submission opportunity: While the digital CV database is still in development, we are offering a two-day window during the summit for youth who have completed at least a TVET Level 3 qualification or undergraduate degree to submit their CVs. Our team on site, led by Shoki Kandjimi, will assist with this process. CVs can also be submitted via email to: cv.oilandgas@namcor.com.na. Local academic partnerships: We are expanding our collaboration with local higher education institutions - including the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), the University of Namibia (Unam), and regulators such as the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, the Namibia Qualifications Authority and the Namibia Training Authority - to deliver internationally accredited oil and gas technical programmes locally.

Conclusion

To achieve our local content aspirations, we must forge deliberate partnerships with the youth. These partnerships are not optional - they are essential.

Namibia's upstream oil and gas future will be shaped not just by floating production storage and offloading vessels, drilling rigs, support vessels and natural resources, but by the young people of this country who are ready to lead, innovate and transform.

To the youth of Namibia: this is your moment. Drill into your future and empower yourself in the oil and gas revolution. Equip yourself with information. Speak to experts. Use technology. Apply for scholarships. Submit your CV. Study hard. Be disciplined. Be focused. Be respectful. Ask for assistance. Embrace a culture of safety - and seize the opportunities before you.

Let Petrofund - and platforms like this summit - be your launchpad.

The opportunities offered by Namibia's oil and gas industry are yours to embrace.

I thank you.

