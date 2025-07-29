Namibia: Young Woman Raped At Omaheke Settlement

28 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A young woman (18) was allegedly raped at Tallismanus in the Omaheke region on Friday evening.

According to the police's weekend crime report, the girl had gone out with friends when she was approached by a person known to her.

He asked her to have sex with him, but she refused his advances.

The police say the girl decided to go home as it was getting late, and she was feeling uncomfortable as the suspect kept bothering her.

While on her way home, he approached her and asked where she was going. When she responded that she was going home, the suspect grabbed her, took her to a house and raped her.

The suspect has not been arrested yet.

In a separate incident at Tallismanus, the police are investigating a case of reckless and/or negligent driving after the driver of a pick-up lost control of the vehicle and hit the Namibian border fence, causing the vehicle to overturn.

All passengers sustained slight to serious injuries.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

