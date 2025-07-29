Namibia: Ongwediva Town Council to Allocate 266 Single Residential Erven

The Ongwediva Town Council plans to allocate 275 erven, including 266 single residential plots, at Efidi extension 6.

It has urged members of the public to submit written, motivated objections to the council no later than 20 August.

This is contained in a notice the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development published on Monday.

"The Ongwediva Town Council intends to dispose of immovable properties by way of private transaction to the listed persons/companies," it reads.

The decision follows a resolution by the council after it approved that the Namibia Housing Enterprise (NHE) is to provide service infrastructure and develop the land into housing.

The 266 plots are undeveloped and each square metre is going for N$5.50.

The council says this was made possible following a recent agreement between itself and the NHE to streamline the servicing and development of land at Efidi extension 6.

As part of the agreement, the NHE is directed to consider applicants on the council's waiting list for the houses to be developed.

In turn, the council will provide limited bulk services infrastructure such as water connection, connection to the existing mini-substation, and bulk connection to the existing sewage pump station.

The plots are between 300 and 1 000 square metres, with prices ranging between N$1 850 and N$4 500.