Kenya: Ex-Dci Boss Ordered Probe Into Jambopay Scam, Court Told

Nairobi — A retired senior police officer has testified in court, revealing explosive details linking top officials at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to a probe into JamboPay agents over alleged fraud involving Nairobi City Hall revenue.

Joseph Ondoro, a former Commissioner of Police attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, told the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court that he was directly instructed by former DCI Director Ndegwa Muhoro to lead a cybercrime investigation targeting JamboPay agents. The agents were accused of operating unauthorized revenue collection outlets on behalf of Nairobi County and failing to remit the full amounts to the county government.

Ondoro said the investigation was triggered by a formal complaint lodged by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Bunge la Mwananchi President Henry Shitanda. They accused Webtribe Ltd and its CEO, Danson Muchemi--who operates JamboPay--of financial misconduct.

In a dramatic revelation, Ondoro testified that Muchemi allegedly attempted to bribe Governor Sonko at his residence in Kanamai, Kilifi County. Due to jurisdictional limitations, the matter was referred to the DCI office in Mtwapa. Two detectives were assigned to accompany Sonko, who was fitted with a concealed recording device. The officers took cover nearby as Sonko recorded his full conversation with Muchemi.

Separately, former Nairobi County Finance CEC Winfred Gathagu also testified, alleging that senior State House officials orchestrated a political scheme in 2019 to remove Sonko from office. She claimed they engineered a corruption scandal to justify his impeachment due to his perceived anti-graft stance. Gathagu said she was pressured to support the plan and that several strategy meetings were held at State House. She denied involvement in any financial misconduct and stated that Sonko had no role in authorising county payments.

The court also heard fresh testimony on July 16 from Chief Inspector Kiptoo Kisorio in the Sh20 million graft case against Sonko. Kisorio claimed that Muchemi had offered Sonko between Sh4 million and Sh5 million daily to continue collecting revenue for the county.

He further alleged that Sonko's predecessor, Dr. Evans Kidero, amassed more than Sh7 billion through the same JamboPay revenue collection contract during his time as Nairobi Governor.

The high-profile case continues, with more witnesses expected to testify in the coming days.