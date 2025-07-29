Rwanda: Gicumbi - 14 Students Injured in Panic After Earthquake

At least 14 students at the University of Technology and Arts of Byumba (UTAB) in Gicumbi District, were injured on Monday, July 28, following a wave of panic triggered by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that originated from Lake Tanganyika and was felt across different districts of Rwanda between 3:30 and 4:00pm.

A statement by Rwanda Seismic Monitor, an office at the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, confirmed that the tremor had originated from Lake Tanganyika, more than 100 kilometres from the Rwandan border.

"Residents in Rusizi and Nyamasheke should be aware of possible aftershocks," the statement warned on Monday.

Rachel Ndamukunda, a students' welfare officer at UTAB, told The New Times that students rushed out of classrooms in panic after they felt the tremor, causing a stampede in which some of them were injured.

"They rushed outside, and in that rush, some students were trampled, chairs fell, and others suffered emotional shock. So, 14 students were injured, a few had minor bruises, some had open wounds, while others experienced emotional distress," Ndamukunda explained on Tuesday.

Ndamukunda said that local authorities and the ambulance service responded to the incident and the students were taken to the hospital. She added that there were three pregnant women among the students.

"Those with serious wounds received band-aids, others got medicines, while others received emotional support like counseling," Ndamukunda added.

"All of them have been discharged and have resumed their classes," she added.

No casualties or aftershocks reported

Officials at the Seismic Monitor told The New Times on Tuesday that no aftershocks or damages had been recorded after the earthquake.

Narcisse Mupenzi, the mayor of Nyamasheke, confirmed to The New Times that the tremor was felt in various parts of the district on Monday, but no aftershocks have been recorded yet.

"Minor tremors were felt in a few sectors bordering Rusizi district, notably Karengera Sector, which is close to Nyakabuye and Nkungu in Rusizi," he said.

Rusizi District Mayor Phanuel Sindayiheba confirmed the quake was felt district-wide, but emphasized that no aftershock or related damage has been reported so far.

"We haven't recorded any aftershocks, injuries or any other destruction, yet. But we are still monitoring the situation," Sindayiheba said on Tuesday.

Rwanda has experienced five tremors of varying magnitudes, according to the Seismic Monitor. The previous earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter Scale was felt in Kigali on July 26, with the epicenter in Gasabo District.