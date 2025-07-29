Rwanda: Kagame Lauds Dangote's Push for African-Led Development

President Paul Kagame has commended Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote for his role in championing African-led development and progress.

He made the remarks during the official opening of Zaria Court, a $25 million sports and entertainment complex in Kigali, on Monday, July 28.

Dangote, Africa's richest man and President of the Dangote Group, attended the launch alongside several influential figures.

The facility was established by Giants of Africa founder and former NBA player Masai Ujiri.

Acknowledging Dangote's presence, Kagame praised his leadership in advancing the idea of an 'African renaissance.'

"This has been to galvanise the understanding, the support, the buy-in of our continent whether leaders, political leaders of different places, business leaders and others to really focus on what is it that can take Africa from where it is and put it where it should be."

Last year, Dangote was part of a private meeting dubbed "The African Renaissance Retreat," that was held at Kigali Golf Resort and Villas, bringing together around 50 of Africa's wealthiest and most influential business and policy leaders to strategise on the continent's future.

The launch of Zaria Court was part of the Giants of Africa Festival, a week-long event running through August 2, dedicated to empowering African youth through sports, arts, and leadership.