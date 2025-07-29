Africa: CAF Names Wafcon 2024 Best Xi

Nigeria's dominance at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 has been further underlined after four of their players were named in the tournament's official Best XI, as selected by CAF's Technical Study Group (TSG).

The 11-player team, arranged in a 4-3-3 formation, features standout performers from across the continent following a fiercely competitive edition of the tournament co-hosted by Morocco and Ghana.

Nigeria, who defeated hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final on Saturday night to clinch their tenth WAFCON crown, contributed the highest number of players to the elite line-up.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Ndozie earned her place between the sticks following a series of commanding displays, while dynamic full-back Michelle Alozie, influential forward Esther Okoronkwo, and tournament top scorer Rasheedat Ajibade also made the cut.

Joining them is Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak, whose creative influence helped guide the hosts to a second consecutive final.

Fellow Moroccan and top striker Ibtissam Jraidi also featured prominently in the line-up.

Ghana's Portia Boakye and Grace Asantewaa were rewarded for their leadership and consistency despite the Black Queens falling just short of the final, while South Africa's Karabo Dlamini, Refiloe Jane and Bambanani Mbane were also included after leading Banyana Banyana to a semi-final finish.

The CAF Technical Study Group named Nigeria's Justin Madugu as the tournament's Coach of the Tournament following his team's successful title run.

A strong list of substitutes was also released, including Zambia's Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, Senegal's Nguenar Ndiaye, Algeria's Chloe Yamina N'Gazi, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale and Jennifer Echegini.

The 2024 tournament saw a rise in attacking play, with 66 goals scored across 26 matches--an average of 2.54 goals per game, an improvement from the 2.25 average in 2022.

The 4-3-3 formation emerged as the most used tactical shape throughout the tournament.

CAF's WAFCON 2024 Best XI (4-3-3 formation):

Goalkeeper : Chiamaka Ndozie (Nigeria)

: Chiamaka Ndozie (Nigeria) Defenders : Michelle Alozie (Nigeria), Bambanani Mbane (South Africa), Portia Boakye (Ghana), Karabo Dlamini (South Africa)

: Michelle Alozie (Nigeria), Bambanani Mbane (South Africa), Portia Boakye (Ghana), Karabo Dlamini (South Africa) Midfielders : Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco), Refiloe Jane (South Africa), Grace Asantewaa (Ghana)

: Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco), Refiloe Jane (South Africa), Grace Asantewaa (Ghana) Forwards: Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria), Ibtissam Jraidi (Morocco), Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria)

Coach of the Tournament: Justin Madugu (Nigeria)

Substitutes: