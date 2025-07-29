Kenya: Experts Debunk Breastfeeding Myths Ahead of World Breastfeeding Week

Nairobi — Health experts are calling for greater public awareness and support for breastfeeding, warning that common myths and misinformation continue to undermine breastfeeding practices among Kenyan mothers.

Speaking ahead of World Breastfeeding Week, observed annually from August 1-7, health professionals from the Ministry of Health and advocacy groups dismissed long-held misconceptions--including the belief that breastfeeding causes breast sagging.

"Breast sagging is associated with age and skin elasticity--not breastfeeding," said Joy Wanja, Health and Medicine Editor for The Conversation Africa and a UNICEF advocate. "Blaming breastfeeding discourages many women from nursing their babies, when in fact it provides critical health benefits."

At a sensitisation forum hosted by the Ministry of Health, experts stressed the importance of evidence-based information to support informed breastfeeding decisions, particularly in communities where social stigma and misinformation remain strong.

Among the most persistent myths is the idea that breastfeeding is always easy and instinctive. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that while breastfeeding is natural, many mothers face significant difficulties--especially in the first two weeks post-delivery.

Another widespread misconception is that breastfeeding mothers must avoid spicy foods, caffeine, or certain vegetables. Nutritionists clarified that most foods can be consumed in moderation without negatively affecting the baby.

"Cultural myths, stigma, and aggressive formula marketing continue to erode breastfeeding confidence," said Carol Arimi, Maternal Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) Program Manager. "Where support systems are weak or absent, early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding are often compromised."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Experts also highlighted that breastfeeding acts as the first immunisation for newborns, promotes cognitive development, and offers significant cost savings for families.

However, they cautioned against using breastfeeding as a form of contraception. While lactational amenorrhea--a natural delay in fertility during exclusive breastfeeding--can prevent pregnancy, it is only effective under very specific conditions.

"Unless strict criteria are met, breastfeeding should not be relied upon as a sole method of birth control," Arimi warned.

The experts urged families, communities, and local leaders to play a more active role in debunking myths and supporting mothers, especially at the household level.

They also called on the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs to scale up community-based care initiatives, including the empowerment of community health promoters to deliver accessible breastfeeding education and peer support.

"It is vital to educate mothers, families, and stakeholders about the importance of breastfeeding," said Mary Kimani, Head of the Nutrition and Health Department at Action Against Hunger. "Building strong, sustainable support systems is key to improving maternal and child health outcomes."