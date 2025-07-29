Malawi: Dr. Joram Nyirongo's Digital Disaster - When a 'Doctor' Goes Rogue On Facebook

Dr. Joram Nyirongo -- a man who should be known for healing the body and soul -- has instead become a walking embarrassment on social media, after issuing a half-baked apology for a shameful Facebook post mocking People's Development Party (PDP) president, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

In a bizarre twist, the so-called "doctor" claims he was hacked -- a tired excuse for carelessness -- alleging that someone stole his phone and decided to impersonate him just to insult a political leader online. Really, Dr. Nyirongo? That's your story?

The offensive post, which cruelly ridiculed Nankhumwa's physical appearance, sparked immediate public outrage. Malawians were not just angry; they were stunned that someone with the title "Dr." could stoop so low and engage in petty, shallow political mockery.

Yet in his apology, Dr. Nyirongo did not even have the decency to mention Nankhumwa by name -- as if the insult had floated in cyberspace on its own, unaimed and unauthored. Instead, he mumbled vague regrets, dodged direct responsibility, and tried to pass the blame to some ghost of a phone thief.

"I realized people are angry... especially because they don't expect a doctor to write such demeaning things," Nyirongo said, apparently still not grasping the depth of public disgust.

But the damage is done. Malawians have begun digging through Nyirongo's social media history, unearthing more disgraceful, sarcastic, and demeaning posts aimed at various public figures. The Facebook page now reads less like a doctor's musings and more like a gossip column written by a bitter wannabe comedian.

And here lies the real issue: Nyirongo is not a victim of theft -- he's a victim of his own recklessness. His fingers have typed one insult too many, and the "phone was stolen" excuse is as weak as the apology he scribbled together under pressure.

This is not just about one post. It's about the rot of irresponsibility among educated elites who should know better. Nyirongo's behavior is a masterclass in how not to use social media -- especially for someone in a respected profession.

His colleagues in the medical field must be cringing. His followers should be questioning what exactly they've been following. And the public deserves better from someone who wears the title "Doctor" -- because a real doctor doesn't just treat people; he respects them too.

As the digital dust settles, one truth remains: when you hand a smartphone to someone without self-discipline, don't be surprised when stupidity goes viral.

Dr. Nyirongo, take a break from Facebook. Better yet, delete it -- and next time, try applying a dose of professionalism before logging in.