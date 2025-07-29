Malawi Graduate Builds App for Visually Impaired Learners, Wins Mk38 Million Boost From Save the Children

A 23-year-old university graduate, Staff Nyoni, has developed a groundbreaking digital learning app to help visually impaired learners in Malawi -- and has just received MK38 million from Save the Children to expand the project to more schools.

Nyoni, who studied ICT at Daeyang University, created the app under his Blind Classroom Initiative through his start-up, Access Ability Africa. The app includes features like text-to-speech, screen readers, and magnification tools, making it easier for learners with visual challenges to access digital educational content.

Currently being piloted in two schools with 20 systems installed, Nyoni says the results have been promising: "The learners are showing real improvement. Our vision is to grow this to at least 140 systems in the next phase."

He said the idea was inspired by personal experiences -- caring for his visually impaired grandfather and witnessing a young girl drop out of school due to lack of support.

"I saw how hard it was for them. When I started studying ICT, I realized I could build something that makes a real difference. That's how Blind Classroom was born," Nyoni explained.

Beyond accessibility, the app also offers interactive learning paths tailored to individual needs, making education not only possible but engaging for learners with disabilities.

Nyoni thanked Save the Children International (SCI) for spotting his innovation during a 2022 Hackathon and nurturing it through funding and technical support.

"SCI believed in me from the start. Now, this grant will help us reach more learners and ensure that no child is left behind just because they can't see," he said.

Bright Chidzumeni, Innovations Manager at SCI, said Nyoni was among several young innovators identified to develop solutions in education, health, and climate change.

"We incubated his idea, and since then we've been working with him to make sure the app fits our education context and really changes lives," said Chidzumeni.

The National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) has also thrown its weight behind the innovation. Isaac Chingota, NCST's Chief Technology Transfer Officer, said the app is a powerful tool for promoting inclusive education in line with Malawi's Vision 2063.

"We can't talk about human capital development while leaving behind learners with visual impairments. This innovation proves that science and technology can come from anyone -- and change lives," said Chingota.

With the MK38 million funding from Save the Children, Blind Classroom will now be rolled out to 14 more schools, giving hundreds of learners the chance to learn, grow, and thrive -- no matter their abilities.