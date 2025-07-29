Uganda: Healthcare Crisis in Kamusenene Village As Residents Plead for Better Medical Services

Residents of Kamusenene Village in Bukuya Subcounty, Kasanda District, are raising alarm over the dire state of healthcare services in their community, citing a lack of major health facilities and inadequate medical care.

Many patients especially the elderly, expectant mothers, and children are forced to travel long distances to access basic and specialized treatment, often at high costs.

Long Distances and No Medicine

Locals say the situation is unbearable as the nearest health facilities are several kilometers away, and even when they manage to reach them, medicine is often unavailable.

"Healthcare services are inadequate in our area, yet even in government hospitals, there is no medicine," Said Angella Nalukwago who had come for medical trratment in the camp.

"You reach the hospital and still have to pay for every medical treatment. We pray that they construct a big hospital here so that we can access medical care easily."

High Transport Costs and Poor Roads

The challenge is further compounded by poor road conditions and limited transport options.

Patients are left with no choice but to rely on expensive motorcycle taxis (boda bodas) to reach Bukuya Health Center IV or other medical facilities outside their subcounty.

These hurdles delay timely treatment, putting vulnerable lives at greater risk.

In response to the growing crisis, Imanimilele, a local charity organization, in partnership with district leaders, recently organized a one week medical camp in Kamusenene.

More than 2,000 residents benefited from free medical consultations, treatments, and health education sessions during the outreach.

According to Dr. Mwesigwa Abraham from Kiruddu National Referral Hospital, non-communicable diseases and child malnutrition remain major health challenges in the area.

He emphasized the need for regular outreach programs and the establishment of well-equipped health centers in rural communities.

"We are seeing high cases of non-communicable diseases and malnutrition among children, which is worrying," Dr. Mwesigwa noted "This calls for continuous medical outreach programs and the construction of well-stocked health centers in such rural areas."

The cries of Kasenene residents have reached the attention of Phoebe Namulindwa, the Presidential Representative in Kasanda District, who has now directed district health authorities to take immediate action.

"It is unacceptable for any community to suffer without access to healthcare," Said Namulindwa. "I have tasked the district health department to move quickly and do community outreaches to provide necessary services to the people of Kasenene."

The situation in Kamusenene Village reflects a broader healthcare struggle across rural Uganda, where many communities face severe shortages of medical personnel, poorly equipped facilities, and long distances to hospitals.

Health experts and community leaders are urging the government and development partners to prioritize rural healthcare infrastructure and bring services closer to the people.