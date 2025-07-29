Ethiopia: VP Jessica Alupo Arrives in Ethiopia for UN Food Systems Summit +4

Uganda's Vice President, H.E. Jessica Alupo, arrived this afternoon at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit +4 Stocktaking Moment, a high-level gathering co-hosted by Ethiopia and Italy.

Vice President Alupo, who is representing President Museveni at the summit, was warmly received by H.E. Adam Farah, Vice President of Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party, Uganda's Ambassador to Ethiopia Rebecca Otengo, and other officials from the Ugandan embassy in Addis Ababa.

The summit brings together world leaders, heads of state and government, development partners, and food systems stakeholders to review progress and renew commitments made during the inaugural UN Food Systems Summit held in 2021.

Vice President Alupo is expected to join other leaders in discussing sustainable solutions to transform global food systems, enhance resilience, and combat hunger and malnutrition in line with the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Uganda remains committed to food system reforms aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and building climate resilience for smallholder farmers.

The UN Food Systems Summit +4 runs under the theme "Creating Better Food Systems for People, Planet, and Prosperity", and is seen as a key platform for countries to track progress and scale up implementation of national food system pathways.