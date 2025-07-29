Uganda: C-Care Uganda Celebrates Service, Systems Excellence Across Its Network

C-Care Uganda has its second annual excellence awards at the Mestil Hotel, celebrating outstanding achievements in healthcare service delivery across its facilities nationwide.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Rony Bahatungire, the Commissioner for Clinical Services at the Ministry of Health, applauded C-Care's continued efforts to elevate healthcare standards in Uganda.

"This platform provides vital recognition for the tireless work and outstanding contributions of our health practitioners. C-Care is playing a key role in improving the quality of patient care across the country," Dr. Bahatungire said.

Now in its second edition, the C-Care excellence awards spotlighted achievements across nine key operational categories, including laboratory services, service excellence, facility operations, human resources, pharmacy, nursing protocols, billing and credit, and financial performance.

The awards aim to inspire innovation and continuous improvement within Uganda's healthcare sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Andrew Mugalu, General Manager of C-Care IMC, emphasized that operational excellence is not just a goal, but a way of life across the network.

"In professional healthcare, operational excellence must be our culture. We are committed to ensuring every patient interaction is meaningful," he said.

He noted the network's growth over the past year, citing an increase in patient visits from an average of 43,000 to 50,000 per month.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

C-Care has also expanded its footprint to 22 facilities countrywide, with centres in Mukono, Mbale, and Gulu recently upgraded to full hospitals.

Azhar Sundhoo, CEO of C-Care Uganda, reflected on the journey since the awards were first introduced in 2024.

"Exactly one year ago, we asked ourselves: can excellence become a way of life? Today, we reflect not just on growth, but on the systems we've built and the values we live by," he said.

"We've seen our teams raise the bar--placing patients first, embracing consistency, and making excellence part of our daily standard."

He stressed that while awards are a moment of celebration, the focus must remain on long-term impact.

"To all the C-Care team--you've made excellence both personal and measurable. Excellence is not an event. It is the decisions, the consistent actions, and the high standards we uphold even when no one is watching. Awards are not the goal, the impact is."

The ceremony concluded with renewed commitment to fostering innovation, improving patient outcomes, and building a healthcare system driven by integrity, accountability, and continuous learning.