East Africa: Mwanza Nears Completion of Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Center for Lake Victoria

Mwanza, Tanzania — -- Construction of the Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (RMRCC) in Mwanza is nearing completion, marking a major milestone in efforts to enhance maritime safety across the Lake Victoria Basin.

The high-tech facility, being developed under the Multinational Lake Victoria Maritime Communication and Transport (MLVMCT) Project, is expected to be completed in just 35 days.

Once operational, the Mwanza center will play a pivotal role in coordinating search and rescue (SAR) missions, improving real-time communication and navigational safety across Africa's largest inland lake.

It will also work in close coordination with a sister facility currently under construction in Entebbe, Uganda.

"This is a transformative step for inland water transport in East Africa," said an official from the technical team, noting that the center is designed to significantly reduce response times and prevent maritime disasters on Lake Victoria.

The facility will enhance cross-border cooperation among partner states and support environmental protection efforts in the region.

Lake Victoria, shared by Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya, has long been plagued by maritime accidents due to poor communication infrastructure and limited rescue capacity.

Upon completion, the Mwanza and Entebbe coordination centers will serve as lifelines for thousands of daily lake users from fishermen and cargo transporters to local ferry operators and passengers.

Their establishment is expected to strengthen regional resilience, save lives, and modernize inland waterway governance.

The project reflects a shared regional commitment to safer and more efficient maritime transport, laying the groundwork for long-term social and economic benefits for communities around the lake.