Uganda: Kyagwe Dominates First Round, Stays Unbeaten in Masaza Cup

Kyagwe County has firmly stamped its authority in the Buganda Masaza Cup, closing out the first round undefeated and topping the Muganzirwaza group with 11 points after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kabula on matchday five at Bishop's SS grounds.

The encounter saw both sides come out strong, but it was Kyagwe who walked away with maximum points, courtesy of a second-half strike from Marvin Busuulwa, who was later named Man of the Match for his decisive performance.

Kabula held firm in the opening 45 minutes, but a momentary lapse in defense after the restart saw them punished.

With this win, Kyagwe continues its unbeaten run and cements its status as a group-stage powerhouse. The group standings at the end of the first round are as follows:

Kyagwe - 11 pts, Singo - 7 pts, Mawogola - 5 pts, Kooki - 5 pts, Butambala - 4 pts, Kabula - 4 pts

Kabula Head Coach Michael Bukenya voiced his frustration post-match, arguing that Kyagwe's win was undeserved.

"We dominated the first half and created good chances. It's unfortunate that a few defensive errors in the second half cost us," Bukenya said.

"We'll go back to the drawing board. I promise a different result when we meet again next weekend."

Kabula will have the chance to bounce back on home soil in the reverse fixture, and the technical bench has vowed not to drop points again.

Kabula County Chief David Luyimbazi urged supporters to remain optimistic.

"The journey is far from over. The boys have potential, and we're confident in the upcoming matches," he said.

On the winning side, Kyagwe County Chief Vincent Matovu Bintubizibu applauded both players and fans.

"I'm proud of the team's fighting spirit and grateful to our supporters who came out in big numbers," he stated.

"Let's keep our heads down and stay disciplined as we push into the second round."

With the second leg of the group stage approaching, all eyes will be on Kyagwe as they look to extend their unbeaten streak and book a spot in the Masaza Cup knockout stage.