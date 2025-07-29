South Africa: 'Accountability Must Follow' - Charges Withdrawn Against Fort Hare Forensic Investigator

Sarah Burger, the former main forensic investigator contracted by the University of Fort Hare, who uncovered massive fraud at the institution and was then controversially arrested herself, has indicated that she will sue the government after charges were withdrawn against her on Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn controversial fraud charges against a former lead forensic investigator contracted to the University of Fort Hare, where she uncovered evidence of massive wrongdoing.

In a media release on Friday, Luxolo Tyali from the NPA said there had been a decision to separate the University of Fort Hare fraud, corruption and money laundering case into five legs. They will be allocated to five Regional Court Magistrates presiding in the East London Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

"The five legs, which involve 21 accused, who are University of Fort Hare employees, service providers, and their business entities, have now been separated after finalisation of charge sheets, and each magistrate will arrange trial dates with the respective legal representatives.

"Nine of the accused were university employees who, together with service providers and their companies, are accused of having colluded in the awarding of tender contracts at UFH in return for gratifications.

"More than R172-million...