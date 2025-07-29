CIIE & HQF: Driving Forces Behind Deepening China–Africa Collaboration

In recent years, trade and investment between China and Africa has deepened immensely, with bilateral trade exceeding $296 billion as of 2024 1 . Against this backdrop, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) draw hundreds of thousands of participants each year–including a steadily expanding contingent from Africa–who engage in trade negotiations, innovation exchanges, and diplomatic dialogues.

Since its inception in 2018, HQF has been held concurrently with CIIE. In 2024, its parallel session on “Sustainable Development of Global South and China–Africa Cooperation,” spotlighted critical themes such as debt reform, industrial value‑addition, climate resilience, and South–South trade integration. Ahead of the expo, consultations held in Johannesburg brought together government, industry, and academic leaders to emphasize priorities like energy transition, value-chain development, digital infrastructure, and food security 2 .

Africa has become a central focus of this ecosystem. Recently, the Chinese delegation said at a WTO meeting in Geneva China expressed readiness to extend the zero-tariff treatment to cover 100 percent of tariff lines for all 53 African countries that have diplomatic ties with China. During the 7 th HQF, Zambia’s minister of commerce, trade and industry took part in the Global South session , emphasizing Zambia's desire for mutually beneficial cooperation. Deputy Secretary-General Moreno emphasized that in a low-growth global economy, developing countries must reflect on their development strategies, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and seize opportunities in the service economy and South-South trade to achieve sustainable development 3 . The 7th CIIE was also hailed as a milestone in South–South cooperation, with African nations deeply involved. To support 37 LDCs, including Zambia, in participating in the expo, the 7 th CIIE introduced various measures, such as providing over 120 free exhibition booths and expanding the Africa section in the Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area 4 .

A Forward-Looking Vision: Evolving Africa–China Partnerships

Examining the trajectory of the Africa–China collaboration reveals a dynamic partnership set to flourish across trade, investment, infrastructure, cultural links, and regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). China’s commitment of $50–51 billion over the next three years, spans credit lines, direct investment, and clean-energy initiatives projected to create at least 1 million jobs . 5 With the AfCFTA coalescing into a unified market of over 1.7 billion consumers and a projected economic size of $6.7 trillion by 2030, African nations are gaining significant bargaining power 6 , enabling them to diversify their export portfolios and build regional value chains rooted in local manufacturing and intra-African trade.

China’s approach to infrastructure on the continent is pivoting away from lender-financed mega-projects toward equity-based, “small and beautiful” Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) models with longer-term concessions. The $1.4 billion concession for rehabilitating the TAZARA railway , under a 30-year partnership with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), exemplifies this shift 7 . As rail, port, and grid networks develop, they will underpin AfCFTA-driven corridors, streamline intra-African commerce, and bolster export capabilities to global markets.

Simultaneously, digital and green transformations, encompassing solar and wind farms, hydropower, 5G networks, AI centers, and e-commerce platforms, are being deployed in tandem with infrastructure expansion. These investments dovetail with AfCFTA’s digital trade agenda , enabling African exporters to harness customs automation, logistics upgrades, and digital services, deepening integration into global value chains and enhancing competitiveness.

Equally pivotal is the surge in people-to-people and cultural exchanges . With over 80,000 African students studying in China and vocational training programs backed by Belt & Road and Global Civilization Initiatives, a stronger reservoir of human capital is emerging. 8 Cultural diplomacy, scholarships, and co-produced university research are cementing soft-power bonds that nurture long-term mutual understanding.

Conclusion

China-Africa trade cooperation has shown a positive trend characterized by sustained growth in scale, continuous expansion of sectors, and increasing improvement of mechanisms. The intertwined platforms of CIIE and HQF offer Africa a rare dual opportunity: immediate market access through tariff-free entry and strategic policy engagement within China’s economic architecture. As China shifts toward more nuanced, equity-driven, tech-enabled, and culturally anchored partnerships, African nations are positioned to harness these advances under the AfCFTA, leveraging infrastructure connectivity, regional value chains, digital trade networks, and soft-power exchanges. By shaping collaborative roadmaps at HQF-informed dialogues, embedding zero‑tariff and SME strategies into national trade frameworks, and co-developing pilot industrial zones aligned with AfCFTA corridors, African stakeholders can not only accelerate regional integration and industrialization, but also secure a seat at the global economic table.

