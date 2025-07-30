Sudan: Deaths Rise As Port Sudan Swelters in 47°c (116°f) Amid Prolonged Power Cuts

Port Sudan — At least three people have died, and more than 50 cases of sunstroke have been recorded in Port Sudan over recent days, as a severe heatwave and ongoing power outages push health services and residents to the brink. Medical professionals and civil society leaders are raising urgent concerns about the worsening situation, particularly as local hospitals report being overstretched and under-resourced.

The Federal Ministry of Health confirmed that 53 people have been treated for sunstroke in hospitals across Port Sudan, with three confirmed fatalities and one patient still under observation. Dr Suleiman Othman Mohamed Saleh, head of the Sunstroke Treatment Centre at Progress Hospital, stated that 20 patients have recovered and been discharged, while others continue to receive care under challenging conditions.

According to health staff, the number of sunstroke cases is directly linked to the extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 47°c (116°F), and a two week long electricity outage that has left thousands without fans, air conditioning, or access to chilled drinking water. Power disruptions in Red Sea and River Nile states began after a shipping container damaged a main transformer in Atbara, and repairs have yet to restore consistent service.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Abdallah Obshar, rapporteur of the Supreme Council of Beja says: "The high temperatures combined with the prolonged blackout have led to multiple cases of sunstroke and even early deaths... People are suffering without access to cold water or even ice, and prices have soared beyond the reach of many families."

Health facilities in the area are reportedly overwhelmed, facing shortages of medical supplies, cooling equipment, and trained personnel. The Sudan Doctors Network issued a public warning, expressing "deep concern" over the rise in cases and the lack of an immediate and coordinated response. The group stressed the urgency of restoring electricity, especially in displacement shelters and health facilities, and called for better support for frontline medical staff.

To mitigate the crisis, the Red Sea State Ministry of Health has begun circulating public health messages to educate the public on how to prevent heat-related illnesses. Key recommendations include:

· Drinking plenty of water.

· Avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours.

· Wearing light-coloured, breathable clothing.

· Using head coverings outdoors.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, visited El Tadham Hospital to assess the sunstroke treatment capacity. He praised health workers for their efforts and acknowledged the role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in supporting treatment centres. He also noted that the Ministry is working with both local and international partners to supply ventilation equipment and reinforce hospital preparedness.

Sudan is experiencing a humanitarian crisis resulting from conflict and widespread displacement. The emergence of a climate-related emergency has increased the country's exposure to multiple risks. Health officials indicate that without timely intervention, the number of fatalities may increase in the coming days.