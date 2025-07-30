Sudan: Three Minefields Unearthed in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — Sudan's National Mine Action Centre (NMC) says its action teams have discovered three 'internationally banned minefields' planted in and around Khartoum, allegedly by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during their occupation of the area.

The director of the centre, Maj Gen Khaled Hamdan, told the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the three minefields were discovered in the acacia forest and Muqrin areas, by mine action teams while they were working to assess pollution by remnants of war in the states liberated from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), including Khartoum.

Gen Hamdan said that specific and specialised work teams are dealing with this type of mine, because they are anti-personnel mines of the plastic type, which contain very little metal. This which makes them difficult to detect without a specific type of advanced mine detector.

He said that work is underway by the teams to clear the mines and secure the area completely, but he warned that getting rid of these mines requires extreme caution because they can explode in reaction to pressure of less than a kilogramme. He reiterated his warnings to the public not to approach the area until the situation is completely secured.

Radio Dabanga has approached the Rapid Support Forces for comment.

Years of conflict have left many parts of Sudan littered with potentially deadly explosives and munitions (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout Sudan and our reception area not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other munitions found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a civilian elder, police, or military authority.