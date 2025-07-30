Sudan: Three Minefields Unearthed in Sudan Capital

29 July 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Khartoum — Sudan's National Mine Action Centre (NMC) says its action teams have discovered three 'internationally banned minefields' planted in and around Khartoum, allegedly by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during their occupation of the area.

The director of the centre, Maj Gen Khaled Hamdan, told the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the three minefields were discovered in the acacia forest and Muqrin areas, by mine action teams while they were working to assess pollution by remnants of war in the states liberated from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), including Khartoum.

Gen Hamdan said that specific and specialised work teams are dealing with this type of mine, because they are anti-personnel mines of the plastic type, which contain very little metal. This which makes them difficult to detect without a specific type of advanced mine detector.

He said that work is underway by the teams to clear the mines and secure the area completely, but he warned that getting rid of these mines requires extreme caution because they can explode in reaction to pressure of less than a kilogramme. He reiterated his warnings to the public not to approach the area until the situation is completely secured.

Radio Dabanga has approached the Rapid Support Forces for comment.

Years of conflict have left many parts of Sudan littered with potentially deadly explosives and munitions (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout Sudan and our reception area not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other munitions found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a civilian elder, police, or military authority.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.