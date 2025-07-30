Africa: UN Peacekeeping Can Work in a Fractured World - If There Is Political Will

In an era marked by geopolitical fragmentation and rising global tensions, United Nations peace operations face unprecedented challenges - but senior officials told the Security Council on Tuesday that with renewed political will and strategic adaptation, these missions remain indispensable tools for conflict resolution and protection of civilians worldwide.

Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Assistant Secretary-General Marta Pobee briefed the Council on priorities for adapting UN peace operations to foster political solutions.

They emphasized the urgent need for the Council and the broader UN membership to overcome divisions and strengthen support for peace operations as unique platforms for advancing diplomacy in conflict zones.

"Peacekeeping missions often operate in highly volatile environments, where political processes are stalled, trust among conflict parties is low and humanitarian conditions dire," Mr. Lacroix said.

"Progress is incremental, fragile, and uneven - a breakthrough in one moment may be followed by setbacks the next. Yet even modest gains can be critical in preventing a relapse into widespread violence and saving lives."

He pointed to missions that have made measurable contributions to peace processes - such as MINUSCA in the Central African Republic (CAR), which helped broker the 2019 Political Agreement and launched disarmament efforts, or MONUSCO in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which contributed to reduced violence during the 2023 elections.

Security Council unity crucial

Mr. Lacroix stressed that political coherence and unity among Security Council members are essential for missions to realize their potential.

Without "strong, united political support," he warned, peace operations are limited to managing conflicts and protecting civilians rather than supporting durable peace agreements.

The Council's role, he added, must extend beyond mandate authorization to sustained political engagement. He cited the unanimous adoption of resolution 2773 (February 2025) on the DRC as an example of Council unity reinforcing diplomatic efforts on the ground.

Field leadership and flexibility

Mr. Lacroix also highlighted the importance of dynamic mission leadership, calling on senior officials to serve as "steadfast ambassadors for peace" who maintain trust with host governments and conflict actors while adapting to shifting political contexts.

He underscored the importance of regional partnerships, particularly with the African Union (AU). Resolution 2719 (2023), which allows assessed contributions for AU-led operations, was described as a "historic milestone" in UN-AU collaboration.

"Leveraging the investments of troop- and police-contributing countries more purposefully is critical," he added, noting the example of Pakistan's dual role as a major troop contributor and elected Security Council member.

Lessons from the Cold War

Ms. Pobee's briefing reinforced these themes while offering historical perspective.

She recalled how during the Cold War, despite global tensions, UN special political missions facilitated peaceful dispute resolution, such as diplomatic efforts in Equatorial Guinea (1969), Bahrain (1970), and the border dispute between Iraq and Iran (1974).

She identified several key elements behind those successes: clearly focused, timebound mandates; the proactive use of the Secretary-General's good offices; discreet diplomacy; and crucially, consent from host governments and conflict parties.

This foundation of trust, she noted, is increasingly absent today - a "trust deficit" that complicates peace efforts.

A unique tool

Both briefers acknowledged the difficult global context: deepening Security Council divisions, eroding norms, and increasingly complex conflicts involving non-state actors, organized crime and climate-driven risks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Africa Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nonetheless, peace operations - with their combination of civilian and uniformed capabilities - remain indispensable for stabilizing fragile settings and enabling political dialogue, they maintained. The long-standing mission in Cyprus was cited as an example of how sustained UN presence can prevent escalation, even amid persistent deadlock.

Mr. Lacroix also urged Member States to pay assessed contributions on time, warning that insufficient resources undermine missions' ability to fulfil their mandates.

Ms. Pobee added that the UN has repeatedly navigated polarized eras before.

"We have been there...But one clear lesson is that amid acute geopolitical tensions, peace operations have helped Member States mount tailored responses to challenges to international peace and security," she said.