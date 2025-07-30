Uganda: Museveni Pledges Infrastructure Boost, Urges Strategic Planning to Grow Tourism Industry

President Museveni has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to transforming Uganda into a premier global tourism destination, urging stakeholders to prioritise strategic planning, infrastructure development, and public-private partnerships over profit-driven financing.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with the Uganda Tourism Association (UTA), led by Chairperson Yogi Biriggwa, Museveni applauded the association's efforts to market Uganda's rich tourism offerings but warned that growth would remain stunted without proper coordination and long-term vision.

"Tourism doesn't just need money, it needs supportive policies, proper classification, and careful planning," Museveni said.

He advised tourism investors to avoid commercial banks, which he described as "exploitative and short-sighted," and instead seek affordable financing from the Uganda Development Bank (UDB), which is better aligned with national development goals.

The President outlined a broader government plan to use future oil revenues to fund critical infrastructure upgrades, including airport expansion and road networks linking major tourist sites.

He said such investment is essential to improving access to Uganda's national parks, wildlife reserves, and cultural heritage attractions.

"The government will work hand in hand with industry stakeholders to maximize the benefits of tourism for our economy," he added.

Museveni also stressed the importance of inter-ministerial coordination and human resource development in tourism, suggesting that specialised training in hospitality, conservation, and international marketing must be scaled up to meet industry demands.

Tourism remains one of Uganda's top foreign exchange earners, contributing significantly to GDP and job creation. However, the sector is still recovering from the severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stakeholders have since called for increased budgetary support, better promotion of Uganda as a safe and unique destination, and enhanced physical connectivity.

Yogi Biriggwa, UTA Chairperson, welcomed the President's pledges and called for the fast-tracking of existing tourism development blueprints, especially the Tourism Master Plan and National Tourism Development Strategy.

"Our members are ready to play their part, but we need government to create an enabling environment--one that's predictable, well-funded, and globally competitive," she said.

Museveni's engagement with the sector comes amid renewed interest in leveraging Uganda's natural and cultural assets--ranging from the endangered mountain gorillas in Bwindi, to the Rwenzori Mountains, Lake Victoria, and the source of the Nile--as anchors of sustainable economic growth.

He reiterated that tourism should not be treated as a luxury or side hustle but as a core pillar of national development.

"With the right infrastructure and policies in place, Uganda's beauty can be turned into immense wealth for our people," the President said.