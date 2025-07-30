Zimbabwe, UAE Sign Health Cooperation Deal

ZIMBABWE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aimed at strengthening healthcare systems in both countries.

The cooperation covers a wide range of healthcare areas, including primary and specialist care, emergency preparedness, health financing, workforce development, and the use of technology to improve service delivery and health outcomes.

Two months back, the government also signed separate MoUs with China and Belarus to refurbish the biggest referral hospital, Parirenyatwa.

Speaking during a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the MoU aims to strengthen healthcare systems and improve health outcomes in both countries through mutual cooperation based on respect, equality, and shared benefit.

"Cabinet considered and approved the MoU between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Government of United Arab Emirates on Cooperation in the field of health.

"The MOU aims to establish a collaborative framework between the two countries to foster mutual growth, development, and enhancement of healthcare systems within their respective territories.

"The scope of cooperation encompasses various healthcare domains, including Primary Care, which comprises collaborative efforts in reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child, and adolescent health, as well as immunisation programs.

"Secondary Care, which comprises specialist care and patient referral services, laboratory services, forensic pathology, and blood services," Muswere said.

He added: "Health system resilience, whose key aspect is preparing for and responding to public health emergencies.

"Health financing, which enables both countries to explore innovative funding models, share financial expertise, and optimise resource allocation to achieve better health outcomes.

"Human resources, which focuses on developing and managing healthcare professionals; and health technology, which aims to leverage health technology to improve healthcare delivery, enhance patient care, and streamline healthcare services."

Public hospitals in Zimbabwe are struggling to efficiently serve patients due to shortages of basic medical supplies, rundown infrastructure, and poorly paid staff, which has led to massive brain drain and low morale.