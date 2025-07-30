Uganda: Kiyinda-Mityana Parish Marks 61 Years, Church Leaders Decry Youth Moral Decay

Kiyinda-Mityana Cathedral Parish, one of Uganda's most prominent Catholic centres, has marked 61 years of spiritual service with a call for moral renewal, respect for Church heritage, and national unity.

During the anniversary Mass held on Sunday, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kampala, Rev Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe, expressed concern over what he termed as "growing moral decay" among young people--particularly regarding their disregard for Church property donated by earlier generations.

"We are witnessing a worrying trend. Some of our youth are so consumed by greed that they shamelessly fight over Church land and other sacred donations made by their forefathers. This is a betrayal of the values and faith that built this Church," Fr Ssentumbwe warned during his homily.

He also criticized politicians who manipulate voters with lies and unrealistic promises, noting that such conduct damages democracy and erodes public trust.

"Leadership must be rooted in truth and service, not empty words. Young people are watching, and what we model today is what they will become tomorrow," he added.

The event was held under the theme of thanksgiving, commemorating the founding of Kiyinda-Mityana Cathedral Parish 61 years ago.

It was attended by hundreds of faithful, as well as dignitaries including politicians, Buganda Kingdom officials, and representatives from local government.

A special moment of prayer was dedicated to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who this year marks 32 years on the throne.

The Kabaka's contribution to Buganda's cultural and spiritual stability was recognised during the intercessions.

Owek. Joseph Kawuki, the Buganda Kingdom Minister for Local Government, who represented the Katikkiro, delivered a message urging national cohesion and tolerance across political and religious lines.

"We appeal to our political leaders to rise above divisive politics based on religion or tribalism. Such actions weaken our nation and undermine the peace we all strive for," Kawuki said on behalf of Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga.

He further encouraged young Ugandans to embrace humility, honesty, and respect for institutions that have guided their communities for generations.

"Let us not forget the foundation upon which our communities were built. The Church has always been a partner in our development. We must defend and preserve its legacy," he said.

As part of the celebrations, parishioners launched a fundraising drive aimed at completing the Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala Gardens, a Church development project designed to enhance the self-sustainability and income-generating capacity of the Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese.

Church leaders used the occasion to renew calls for the protection of Church land and property, as well as to urge communities to unite in upholding shared spiritual and moral values.