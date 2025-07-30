Zimbabwe: It's Best to Enjoy My Last Years of Football At Home - Knowledge Musona On Turning Down Overseas Offers

30 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Warriors forward Knowledge Musona has revealed he chose Scottland FC over foreign clubs as he wanted to spend the remaining years of his football career at home.

Musona was unveiled on Monday at Rufaro stadium by Scottland, and will make his debut on Saturday when they play FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

The striker joined Mabviravira as a free agent after parting ways with Al-Ohkhood in Saudi Arabia.

The Norton-born star was sought-after player by many clubs, including his former side Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.

Musona launched his professional football career in South Africa as a teenager in 2009 before moving to Europe, where he played for several clubs, including Bundesliga side Hoffenheim and RSC Anderletch in Belgium.

Commenting on why he snubbed overseas offers for Scottland, the Smiling Assassin said,"I have been playing international for the past 17 years and look, I'm winding up my career, I thought it's always best to go back home.

"It's also a good experience that I have never played in Zimbabwe before, so I thought it's the best time to come back home and enjoy my last years of football here."

For the first time in his career, Musona will be playing at the same club as his young brother Walter.

"I have always wanted to play with him, and for the first time we did play in the national team, and it was a good feeling because I have always wanted him to be a great player.

"I want him to play better than I did, to achieve big things in his career.

"So I now have an opportunity to push him and help him to do big things and grow his career," he added.

Musona recently came out of retirement and featured for the Warriors ahead of the 2025 AFCON Finals to be held in Morocco.

