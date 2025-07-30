Egypt's Agricultural Exports Hit Record High By Mid-July, Add 8 New Markets

Egypt's agricultural exports have surged to a record 6.240 million tonnes so far this year, up 575,000 tons from the same period in 2024, its agriculture minister said on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, as the country pushes into new global markets.

Citrus fruits led the pack with more than 1.9 million tons shipped, followed by potatoes at over 1.3 million tons, fresh onions at 231,894 tons, grapes at 159,477 tons and sweet potatoes at 123,857 tonnes, official data showed. Other notable exports included beans, mangoes, garlic and guavas.

Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk said Egypt has successfully gained access to eight new export destinations for grapes, pomegranates, mangoes, potatoes and potato seed, including South Africa, Costa Rica, Uzbekistan, India and the Philippines.

He credited the growth to farmers, producers and exporters working to improve quality and comply with global standards, supported by plant quarantine authorities, central laboratories and agricultural trade officials.

Minister Farouk said adherence to international benchmarks is helping Egypt maintain its reputation in world markets, remove trade barriers and expand its export footprint. The ministry is also tightening oversight and crop-coding systems to ensure quality from farm to shipment.

Earlier this month, Egypt hosted a delegation from Kuwait's Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN) to review the country's export procedures as part of efforts to deepen agricultural trade ties.

Amwal Al Ghad

Edited by SIS