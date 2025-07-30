Ethiopia's Food System Transition, Food Security Efforts Successful, Says Prez Taye

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie affirmed that Ethiopia's transition toward a sustainable food system and its efforts to ensure food security have yielded significant success.

The Second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+4), held in Addis Ababa, concluded this evening after a series of high-level engagements and side events.

President Taye Atsek Selassie stated that Ethiopia's efforts to advance food system transformation and achieve food security are yielding tangible results. He highlighted the country's progress in wheat production beyond household consumption, enabling Ethiopia to become a market supplier and profitable producer.

President Taye underscored that such achievements are evidence of Ethiopia's commitment to food sovereignty and self-reliance, while also contributing to the global effort to meet the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that the global food systems agenda reflects a shared aspiration for dignity, freedom, and justice for all peoples. He also pointed to progress in irrigation development, agricultural technology adoption, and productivity gains worldwide as a testament to the effectiveness of collaborative policies and actions.

Ambassador Stefano Gatti, Director General of Development Cooperation at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, emphasized the importance of strengthening and sustaining the significant advances made in food systems, particularly in diversified agricultural economies.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed commended the partnerships forged globally to achieve the SDGs. She praised the Ethiopian Government for its leadership in organizing the Summit and acknowledged the support of the Italian Government. The Deputy Secretary-General further lauded Ethiopia's commitment to food systems transformation and its positive social and economic impacts.

Speakers stressed that strong coordination, sound decision-making, and improved agricultural financing systems are essential for enhancing global food systems. They also called for unified action by all stakeholders to bolster farmers' productivity and resilience in the face of climate change.

The Summit brought together over 5,000 participants, featured more than 30 side events, and received coverage from over 180 local and international media outlets.