Kenya: Ruto Cabinet Clears Wide Health Reforms to Curb Fraud, Protect Patients

29 July 2025
Nairobi — President William Ruto's Cabinet has approved the Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill, 2025, a legislative proposal seeking to overhaul Kenya's healthcare system by eliminating fraud, malpractice, and regulatory loopholes that have eroded public trust for years.

The Bill proposes the creation of a Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Authority, a powerful new regulator to enforce strict national standards, oversee compliance, and monitor the performance of health facilities.

It also introduces mandatory licensing, registration, and accreditation for all health facilities, laboratories, and ambulance services.

The Bill, the Cabinet Office said in a brief on Tuesday, Bill dismantles entrenched impunity in the health sector and prioritises patient safety.

"This lack of clear standards, coupled with weak oversight and collusion among facilities, regulators, and practitioners, has left patients vulnerable and eroded accountability," State House noted.

The Bill comes against the backdrop of widespread concern over fraudulent health facilities, regulatory collusion, and poor-quality care.

Cabinet noted that the lack of clear standards and weak oversight had left patients vulnerable and undermined the government's Universal Health Coverage agenda.

The reforms will also enforce patient rights, introduce quality improvement plans at facility level, and set clear criteria for emergency medical services.

Tuesday's Cabinet meeting also approved measures in infrastructure, youth employment, and energy, including the privatisation of Kenya Pipeline Company to improve efficiency and profitability, and accelerated payments to road contractors to ease cash flow and unlock stalled projects.

"The decision reflects the government's policy shift toward reducing its role

in doing business and instead enabling the private sector and industry

experts to drive growth, efficiency, and innovation," the State House said.

