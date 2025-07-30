Uganda: Four Killed, 13 Injured After Commuter Taxi Hits Pedestrian and Plunges Into River Malaba

At least four people have been confirmed dead and 13 others injured following a tragic road accident early Monday morning at Amungura Bridge along the Busia-Tororo Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. and involved a passenger taxi, registration number UA 889AM, which was reportedly speeding from Busia towards Tororo Town.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle struck an elderly pedestrian, identified as Raymond Okedi, a 75-year-old resident of Amungura Village in Buteba Sub-county, Busia District.

Okedi died on the spot.

The driver lost control of the taxi lost, which plunged past the barriers into River Malaba with passengers still on board.

"It was almost 7am when the accident happened. The driver, after knocking the mzee who was heading to his garden, jumped out and left the taxi to roll into the water," recounted Nathan Okamar, an eyewitness.

Police later confirmed that three passengers also died at the scene. Thirteen others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Tororo Hospital for emergency medical attention.

The deceased were transported to the hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.

The injured include John Onyango (31), Peter Owor, Michael Onyango, Wilson Opendi, Scovia Adikini, Rosemary Achieng, Patricia Nyakeyo, and Mary Anyango.

Others are Grace Amali, Alex Odoi, Godfrey Rumo, a second entry for Peter Owor, and Musa Muhadi -- all residents of Tororo District.

The wreckage of the taxi has since been towed to Busia Central Police Station as investigations continue.

In a statement, police urged all motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and exercise caution, particularly in rural and densely populated areas, to prevent such avoidable tragedies.