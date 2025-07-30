Rwanda: Kagame Approves Retirement of Nine RDF Generals

President Paul Kagame, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), has approved the retirement of nine generals from the army.

According to a post on X by RDF on Tuesday, July 29, those retiring include Major Generals Andrew Kagame and Wilson Gumisiriza, along with Brigadier Generals Joseph Demali, Fred Muziraguharara, James Ruzibiza, Frank Mutembe, Pascal Muhizi, Nelson Rwigema, and Jean Paul Karangwa.

The generals have served the RDF in various senior roles over the years. Maj Gen Gumisiriza previously served as Commander of the Mechanised Infantry Division, among other posts, while Maj Gen Kagame held roles including Commander of the 1st Division.

Brig Gen Demali's work included serving as Rwanda's Defence Attaché to Kenya and also served as Chief of Staff for the Air Force. Brig Gen Muziraguharara who among other duties headed Horizon Group, an investment company owned by RDF.

He also previously worked at the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), where he served as Director General for Finance and Administration.

For Brig Gen Ruzibiza, he served as Chief J9, responsible for Civil-Military Relations, while Brig Gen Mutembe commanded the RDF Task Force Division.

Brig Gen Muhizi who has been the Commander of the 2 Division which operates in Northern Province and has previously headed operations in the RDF contingent deployed to Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

Brig Gen Rwigema headed the RDF reserve force in the Western Province, while Brig Gen Karangwa served as a commander in a peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic.

In addition to the generals, President Kagame also approved the retirement of 120 senior officers, 26 junior officers, and 927 personnel of other ranks.