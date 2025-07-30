Malawi: Catholic Church Moves to Strengthen the Ministry of Exorcism in Malawi

In a landmark initiative to strengthen the church's pastoral care and deepen its spiritual outreach, the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops (MCCB) has launched a five-day national training for exorcists.

Organized in collaboration with the International Association of Exorcists (A.I.E.), the training is taking place at Msamba Catholic Centre in Lilongwe and brings together 27 priests from all eight dioceses of Malawi.

This marks the first formal national formation program for exorcists in the country, signaling a significant effort to strengthen the ministry of deliverance ensuring the practice of exorcism is firmly rooted within the church's sacramental and pastoral framework.

Participants are being equipped with theological, liturgical, and pastoral tools necessary for carrying out the ministry in an authentic, discerning, and ecclesially grounded manner.

The sessions are being facilitated by a team from the A.I.E., led by Fr. Robert Joel Cruz, Coordinator of the English Secretariat of the Association.

Fr. Cruz and his team bring a wealth of experience and insight into the spiritual, doctrinal, and practical aspects of exorcism, ensuring that participants are not only trained in ritual practice but are also deeply grounded in church teachings and pastoral care.

Their guidance ensures that the training adheres to the guidelines of the Roman Ritual, including the 1999 revised rite, and aligns with best practices.

The A.I.E., founded in Rome in 1994, was formally approved by the Vatican's Congregation for the Clergy, as a private juridical entity under Canon Law. It supports priests duly mandated by their bishops in the ministry of exorcism, offering expertise and resources in the ministry of exorcism.