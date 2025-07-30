Sudan: Dr. Kamil Idris Affirms Hope Government's Interest in Eastern Sudan Issues

29 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, July 29, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has affirmed the Hope Government's interest in the issues of eastern Sudan, noting that the Prime Minister's Office is working to find reasonable solutions to the challenges facing the Eastern Sudan within the framework of the government's comprehensive development plan.

This came during a meeting at his office in Port Sudan on Tuesday with a delegation from Al-Ama'ar Charity Association, where the meeting touched on several topics.

The Secretary-General of Al-Ama'ar Charity Association, Adam Ali Mohamed Oshaik, said, in press statements, that their meeting with the Prime Minister came within the framework of expressing support for the civilian programs of the Government of Hope, noting that the national priorities presented by Kamil Idris as a government program require everyone to work together to implement them.

