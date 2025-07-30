South Africa: Eastern Cape Speeds Up Housing for Flood Victims - South African News Briefs - July 30, 2025

Eastern Cape Govt Accelerates Housing for Displaced Families

The Eastern Cape government is accelerating efforts to house hundreds of families displaced by recent floods that destroyed over 6,800 households and left more than 4,000 people homeless, reports EWN. While long-term housing plans are underway, temporary relief is being prioritised, with 32 families already receiving aid in mass shelters. A resettlement site has been secured in New Rest, near Butterworth, where 28 temporary residential units are ready for occupation by August 7, 2025. The construction of over 1,000 TRUs is currently taking place in the municipalities of King Sabata Dalindyebo and Mnquma. Some units have been donated by partners such as the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the national Department of Human Settlements. The government has also secured land near essential services in areas like Mayden Farm and Old Transkei Meat Industry to support long-term resettlement. An additional 2,145 homes were partially damaged by the floods.

Govt Criticized for Inaction on Student Financial Aid Delays

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has criticised the government for its failure to resolve ongoing funding delays in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), reports SABC News. The bursary scheme funds tertiary tuition and accommodation. CGE presented a report indicating that sexual harassment is increasing in higher learning institutions. Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya Mogale said that financially vulnerable female students are increasingly being exploited by landlords. She said that this trend extends beyond students to the wider rental market, where economic hardship is leading to similar abuses. Mogale called on NSFAS and the government to urgently revisit their approach, stressing that student welfare, including their living conditions, cannot be ignored.

Teen Suspects in Bredasdorp Murder Back in Court

Two teenagers linked to the murder of 82-year-old retired teacher Sammy Cloete in Bredasdorp are expected back in court, reports EWN. Cloete was stabbed and robbed at his home on Jacaranda Street on 12 July. The suspects, aged 16 and 18, were arrested shortly after being seen driving the victim's car. However, the investigating officer testified last week that 18-year-old Shaun Swart was not involved in the murder, stating he was picked up for a joyride by the 16-year-old after the crime. Swart was granted bail and must reside at an alternative address in Struisbaai, while the minor remains in custody at a juvenile facility.

