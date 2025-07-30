South Africa's First Blind Soccer League Kicks Off in Joburg

Coach wants to take a team to the Paralympics one day

The country's first blind soccer league gathers on the last Saturday of every month at the Paterson Park Multipurpose Centre in Johannesburg.

Mlungisi Msibi founded the league, fondly referred to as "Coach Jack", to train visually impaired soccer players and grow the sport in the country.

Msibi started the league after being approached by two visually impaired teenagers who suggested he start a blind football team.

"I didn't know anything about blind soccer, to be honest. I didn't even know how people who were blind would actually play the game," says Msibi.

After doing some research, he decided to incorporate visually impaired soccer into his program.

The game is played with five people per team. Four of the players are visually impaired, but the goalkeeper is sighted.

Players wear a pair of "black out" goggles to level the playing field because some players have more vision than others.

Spectators have to remain silent because players need to listen for the ball, which has bells inside and jingles when it moves. A sighted guide from each team stands behind the goalkeeper, shouting instructions to help direct players towards the goal posts.

The newly formed blind soccer league comprises four teams: Corinthians Africa, Protea Tigers, Future Stars, and Silver Stars. Players come from all over Gauteng.

"We've been getting calls and requests from across the country from blind associations to find out how they can establish blind football in their areas," says Msibi.

Msibi's dream is to one day have a blind soccer team represent South Africa at the Paralympics. This is why Msibi emphasises training the players according to the international standards. He is also busy scouting for the best players to represent South Africa at the Blind Football African Championship in Uganda this October.

Edson Makambi from Thokoza, captain of Future Stars, says he hopes to help grow the sport in the country.

"When we started playing blind soccer, we used to put stones into an empty coke bottle and kick it around so we could hear it. Now we have four teams, and we are playing in a league, so we are growing.

"We just need more support and sponsors so more blind people can get access to play because it is a lot of fun," says Makambi.

The league is still very under-resourced. Some children lack proper soccer boots and protective equipment like shin pads. There also aren't enough "black out" goggles to go around.

But Msiki is hopeful that this is the start of something big. "The whole point of this is to change the mindset and perception of what blind people can do. Blind people can run, shoot, score, and can do even more.

"Let's start including them as part of the economy of South Africa because they can be great contributors and I believe in that."