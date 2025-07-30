Somalia: Somaliland President Calls for Emergency Aid As Severe Drought Hits Thousands

Hargeisa, July 30 — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro on Tuesday appealed for urgent humanitarian assistance as a severe drought continues to impact tens of thousands across the self-declared republic.

Speaking during community meetings in the capital, Hargeisa, President Irro highlighted the growing scale of the crisis, stating that more than 100,000 people have been affected by prolonged drought conditions in various regions of Somaliland.

"This is a time for solidarity. I call on our citizens and the business community to come together and support their brothers and sisters who are facing this hardship," Irro said in remarks broadcast by state media.

He emphasized that his administration is ready to play its part in coordinating relief efforts and facilitating aid delivery, but urged that local and international support is urgently needed to avert further suffering.

The president's appeal comes as worsening drought conditions have hit several regions in eastern and southern Somaliland, threatening both livelihoods and livestock in already vulnerable communities.

Local reports indicate rising displacement and food insecurity, as residents struggle to cope with water shortages and failed harvests. Aid agencies have warned that the humanitarian situation could deteriorate further without swift intervention.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but remains internationally unrecognized, has frequently been affected by climate-related shocks, with recurrent droughts putting pressure on limited resources and infrastructure.

President Irro's administration has also urged humanitarian organizations and international partners to respond promptly to the crisis.