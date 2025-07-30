Somalia: Somali Government Plans Counteroffensive to Retake Districts From Al-Shabaab

Beledweyne, July 30 — The Somali government is intensifying efforts to regain control over the districts of Moqokori and Maxaas in the Hiiraan region, which Al-Shabaab militants recently captured.

From the Lama-Galaay military camp in Beledweyne, senior officials and commanders are holding coordination meetings to plan a large-scale counteroffensive. Former Hiiraan governor Cali Jeyte is reportedly spearheading the operation, working closely with Jubaland forces that are part of (AUSSOM), as well as Somali National Army units deployed in the area.

"The government is committed to restoring security and stability in the central regions of Somalia," a military official involved in the planning told Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity. "Our forces are preparing to launch a coordinated operation aimed at reclaiming key districts recently lost to Al-Shabaab."

Al-Shabaab militants have stepped up their presence and attacks in Hiiraan and neighboring Middle Shabelle over the past several years, despite ongoing military campaigns by Somali and AUSSOM forces to suppress the insurgency.

The districts of Moqokori and Maxaas, which hold strategic importance due to their locations along key transit routes, fell under Al-Shabaab control in recent weeks, raising concerns about further destabilization in central Somalia.

The government's planned counterattack signals a renewed push to disrupt Al-Shabaab's expansion and reestablish federal authority over contested areas. Military officials have not disclosed the exact timeline of the offensive but have indicated that operations will intensify in the coming days.

Civilians in the affected districts have expressed fears over potential clashes and displacement as security forces prepare for the offensive.

The security situation in central Somalia remains volatile, with both government forces and insurgents vying for control amid ongoing political and humanitarian challenges.