Ethiopia: UN Urges Swift Action On Food Systems to Meet 2030 Goals

ADDIS ABABA - The United Nations recently launched the Secretary-General's Report for the Second Food Systems Summit Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+4), calling for urgent, coordinated efforts to accelerate global food systems transformation as a vital pathway to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Unveiled in Addis Ababa during the UNFSS+4 Summit, the report arrives at a pivotal juncture, just five years ahead of the SDG deadline. It highlights both the substantial progress made and the pressing need to deepen and expand inclusive, rights-based, and resilient approaches to food systems change.

The UN emphasized that the 2021 Food Systems Summit served as a turning point, firmly positioning food systems at the heart of the global development agenda. Since then, countries have intensified their efforts, with national governments, UN agencies, civil society, Indigenous Peoples, youth, farmers, and the private sector increasingly working together to align food systems transformation with broader national priorities.

According to the report, by 2025, a total of 128 countries had designed national food systems transformation pathways, while 155 appointed National Convenors to coordinate action. Among them, 39 countries have already revised and updated their pathways into concrete implementation plans.

The momentum is also reflected in enhanced transparency, as 112 countries voluntarily submitted progress reports this year, up from 101 in 2023,demonstrating growing accountability.

The right to food is being increasingly recognized as a central principle in many countries, with some even enshrining it in legislation and national constitutions. Governments are weaving food systems into development strategies, budget planning, and their broader climate and biodiversity agendas. At the same time, governance structures are being strengthened, with cross-sectoral bodies emerging to oversee implementation.

The role of partnerships remains central, with many of the original UNFSS Coalitions of Action continuing to provide technical support, advocacy, and financing. Governments are also prioritizing inclusivity, adopting policies that center the voices and needs of women, youth, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, and smallholder farmers.

UN coordination has intensified as well. Resident Coordinators and UN Country Teams are working more closely with national governments to harmonize agency-level actions and accelerate progress. In parallel, advances in digital technology, artificial intelligence, and data-driven policy are shaping more effective approaches to food systems governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Financial mobilization is also gaining traction. Many countries are reallocating national budgets, tapping into climate financing mechanisms, and exploring innovative funding tools through collaboration with regional and international financial institutions. However, the report acknowledges that substantial funding gaps persist, posing ongoing challenges to scaling up implementation.

Looking ahead, the report underlines the crucial role of multilateral institutions in fostering resilience and accelerating food systems transformation. It anticipates that upcoming global events including the World Summit for Social Development and COP30 will build on the outcomes of UNFSS+4. These forums are expected to further connect food systems reform with pressing global priorities such as employment, education, energy access, climate action, and social protection.

Ultimately, the UNFSS+4 report paints a picture of growing global resolve but urges governments and partners not to lose momentum. With only five years remaining until 2030, the transformation of food systems must become faster, deeper, and more inclusive to ensure a future where no one is left behind.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 30 JULY 2025