Zimbabwe: War Vets Deny Zanu-PF 'Trinkets' Allegations - 'Our Chairman Remains Law-Abiding'

A faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) led by Andreas Ethan Mathibela has firmly denied claims that its chairman received vehicles or any other material benefits from the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Addressing journalists in Harare, the association's vice chairperson Dadirai Mujitimana dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"The association remains committed to transparency and integrity in all its dealings and will continue to uphold the principles and values that our veterans fought for," she said.

Mujitimana called on members of the media to exercise responsibility and diligence when reporting on sensitive matters.

"We urge the media and the public to verify information before making or spreading such claims," she added, encouraging the public to seek clarification directly from ZNLWVA offices.

Adding to the remarks, ZNLWVA Secretary for Finance Livingston Chineka assured the public that Mathibela is safe and active within the country despite reports of a travel ban.

"Right now, we can confirm that he's very safe. He's now moving around, coming here to address meetings from Bulawayo. I don't see him in danger. But I don't think your government has withdrawn their efforts for him not to leave the borders. But he's operating from within, as usual," he said.

Chineka also highlighted Mathibela's clean record, denying any involvement in corrupt dealings.

"He's doing things within the confines of the law. Unless something happens, government has not told us anything beyond that," he said.