Ethiopia: UNFSS+4 Takeaways - Ethiopia Urges Investment to Transform Food Systems

ADDIS ABABA - President Taye Atske Selassie called for increased global investment and coordinated action to transform food systems and end hunger, during his closing remarks at the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS+4) yesterday.

Addressing world leaders, development partners and stakeholders, the President emphasized that the urgency of achieving food system transformation must be matched with financial commitments and inclusive governance. He noted that at least one-third of the estimated 400 trillion USD needed for global food systems transformation must be met urgently to avoid worsening hunger and food insecurity.

"To boost private sector participation, Ethiopia has identified 15 investment-ready, bankable agri-business models," President Taye said. "These are not theories--they are actionable opportunities."

Despite progress in some areas, the world is regressing in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with food-related goals particularly off track. President Taye warned against losing sight of what he termed "a novel human cause: eliminating hunger and building resilient food systems."

He reflected on the mixed global picture, noting that while some nations have made progress in reducing hunger, improving water access, and launching green initiatives, others still struggle with severe inequality. "How can we accept that, in an age of technological advancement, over two billion people still cannot afford a healthy diet? In some places, food overflows in warehouses, while elsewhere, a child goes to bed hungry."

President Taye framed food systems transformation not merely as a policy issue, but as a moral and humanitarian imperative. "This is a call for dignity, freedom, and justice for humanity," he stressed.

He urged countries to strengthen their governance structures and invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, including water storage and irrigation. He also called for enhanced regional cooperation, encouraging neighboring countries to pool their resources for local manufacturing of fertilizers and agricultural inputs.

Turning to the United Nations, President Taye urged continued leadership in coordinating the global food systems agenda. He called on UN agencies to facilitate access to financing data and technical knowledge and to create platforms that support small and medium enterprises, which he described as the backbone of local economies. He also emphasized the importance of inclusive agri-business models that ensure equitable benefits across all actors in the food value chain.

President Taye highlighted the vital role of civil society in mobilizing public support, removing cultural and administrative barriers, and ensuring effective implementation of policies on the ground.

Italian Special Envoy for Food Security Stefano Gatti echoed these sentiments, calling food security a matter of both sovereignty and global stability. "In a world facing climate shocks, conflicts, and price volatility, food security is central to shaping our shared future," he said.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed pointed out that over 170 countries are now implementing school meal programs that connect local producers with nutrition services. She praised local innovation, digitalization, and policy reforms across nations since 2021, and stressed that food systems are now firmly rooted in global agreements--from COP28 declarations to G7 and G20 commitments.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 30 JULY 2025