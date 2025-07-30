Ethiopia Deepens Agri, Trade Ties With Italy , UAE

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italy aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity particularly in coffee value chains through technology transfer, farmer training, and institutional capacity building.

At the same time, the country reaffirmed its strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to deepen cooperation in agriculture, trade, and investment.

The agreement was signed yesterday by Ethiopia's Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amente (PhD) and Italy's Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, on the sidelines of the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+4), as reported by the Ethiopian News Agency.

Minister Girma stated that the MoU targets improvements in agricultural productivity by streamlining the coffee value chain, supporting smallholder farmers, transferring modern agricultural technologies, and providing specialized training. "This agreement will significantly contribute to increasing productivity and strengthening Ethiopia's global competitiveness in coffee," he said.

He also emphasized that the training component will benefit from Italy's extensive experience in sustainable and modern agriculture. Ethiopia is the first country to sign this cooperation agreement with Italy, which is part of Rome's broader initiative to intensify agricultural partnerships with African nations.

Minister Francesco praised the long-standing cooperation between Ethiopia and Italy, noting their successful co-hosting of the UNFSS+4. He expressed confidence that the agreement would benefit both countries and serve as a model for Italy's collaboration with other African nations.

Meanwhile, Minister Girma also held a bilateral meeting with Amna Al-Dahak (PhD), UAE Minister of Environment and Climate Change, where both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding economic ties, particularly in the agriculture, trade, and investment sectors.

During the discussion, Girma highlighted Ethiopia's export of coffee and livestock products to the UAE and encouraged further investment in agricultural processing, fertilizer production, and agro-industrial sectors. He said Ethiopia offers vast opportunities for foreign investors and invited UAE companies to take part in joint ventures.

Amna Al-Dahak, on her part, expressed the UAE's strong interest in strengthening trade and investment ties with Ethiopia, especially in agricultural development. She reaffirmed that Emirati investors are keen to explore opportunities in agro-processing and climate-resilient farming.

Both ministers agreed to advance their partnership and tap into the vast potential of both nations, with a focus on sustainable agriculture, innovation, and economic cooperation.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 30 JULY 2025