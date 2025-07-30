Zimbabwe: Rangers Injured Following Elephant Attacks in Sengwa Chirisa Safaris

Two Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers sustained critical injuries after they were attacked by elephants in Sengwa Chirisa Safaris Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the two have since been airlifted to Harare "for urgent medical attention."

One of the rangers suffered a broken arm while fleeing, whilst the other was gored, sustaining abdominal wounds and fractures to his arm and leg.

"The incident occurred after the duo was deployed to investigate a reported case of a snared buffalo that was perceived to be a potential danger to the community.

"On the way, they encountered a herd of elephants with calves which charged at them, forcing them to flee in different directions," Farawo said.