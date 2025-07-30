Zimbabwe: Zimfest 2025 - a Bridge Between Generations, Beats, and Belonging

London — With its signature mix of music, community, and cultural pride, Zimfest returned, drawing huge crowds and delivering memorable moments.

After two decades, the festival is no longer just a nostalgic gathering for the diaspora, instead, it's become a cultural bridge, particularly for second-generation Zimbabweans finding their roots.

A generational shift

Perhaps Zimfest's most powerful triumph this year wasn't on the main stage or in a headline set - it was in the faces of its crowd. The youthful demographic was impossible to miss. Teens and twenty-somethings arrived in droves, draped in flags, dancing with pride and curiosity, reconnecting with a Zimbabwe some of them have never physically known. That energy is priceless, and it positions Zimfest as more than an event but a cultural inheritance.

Tawanda Chiwira (OLY), spokesperson for Zimfest, said: "This event has never just been about the music, it's about creating a space where Zimbabwean culture can be experienced at different levels.

"What really stood out this year was the energy from the younger generation. Seeing them take ownership of the experience, that's what it's all about. We want Zimfest to feel like home, like something you're proud to be part of. That connection doesn't stop when the music does, it's something we're building annually.

"We're also continually listening to feedback because while no festival is without its challenges, every concern is an opportunity to improve. Our goal is to give everyone the best possible experience, year after year, and to keep making the festival a true home for Zimbabwean culture in the UK."

Sonic innovation: Amapiano's takeover

The Piano Republik stage, back by popular demand, was easily one of the weekend's standout attractions.

'Amapiano royalty' DJ Maphorisa and Young Stunna turned the popular red tent into a memorable experience for fans, with a massive audience moving as one to the beat of this South African genre's global rise.

It wasn't just a series of performances; it was a cultural moment, one that reaffirmed Zimfest's ability to tap into pan-African trends while keeping a Zimbabwean heart.

Star power and rising stars: Zimbabwe's music scene on full display

Veteran performer Busi Mhlanga made a powerful return to the Zimfest stage, bringing a wave of nostalgia with her.

With her signature sound and iconic stage presence, she transported the crowd back to the golden era of Zimbabwean music, offering a soulful nod to the old-school while reminding everyone why she remains such a respected figure in the industry.

Her set was more than a performance; it was a moment of homage to the foundation she helped lay for the next generation. In a lineup filled with rising stars, Busi stood tall as a reminder that timeless talent never fades.

Saintfloew took to the stage with the confidence of an artist who knows he's arrived. His journey from underground favourite to festival mainstay has been rapid, and his performance confirmed that the hype is well-earned. His growth was evident, not just in sound, but in presence and it's clear this is only the beginning.

Rising stars Oriyano and Nisha TS brought their own flavour to the stage, with Nisha's performance in particular standing out. It was a moment of real girl power, proving that female talent isn't just part of the story, it's pushing it forward. Crowd-favourite Jah Signal lit up the stage with his trademark energy, keeping vibes high from start to finish.

Closing the night with undeniable star power, Winky D once again proved why he remains one of Zimbabwe's most commanding performers. A seasoned Zimfest favourite, he knows how to read the crowd and deliver - effortlessly moving from anthem to anthem with the charisma and energy of an artist who understands the stage as much as he does his audience.

Together, the lineup wove a rich tapestry of Zimbabwean sound, celebrating icons, welcoming new voices, and giving the diaspora a musical experience that felt both rooted and refreshingly current.

The Bottlenecks: bars, queues, and festival tweaks

The organisers clearly haven't rested on their laurels. This year's layout saw notable tweaks, most significantly, the relocation of the Sky Terrace. The move gave VVIP guests an improved view of the main stage and a better overall experience. These adjustments, while perhaps subtle to the casual attendee, reflect a responsive approach to festival curation.

As with any event of this scale, challenges surfaced. Bar queues were long at times, an issue not uncommon at large-scale festivals, regardless of how many service points are available. The event saw an impressive turnout, and at peak times demand tested capacity. However, all available bars were operational, and organisers have confirmed a review of their placement to better serve future crowds.

Unexpected delays at departure

Despite months of planning to ensure smooth transport, an unforeseen road traffic incident disrupted Zimfest's otherwise well-executed exit strategy. As the headline acts wrapped up, a serious collision on a main route meant police had to close the road for nearly two hours, causing widespread delays and also limited taxi access. Despite this, the team handling traffic control acted quickly to implement an alternative plan, prioritising safety above all.

A spokesperson for the onsite team said; "Zimfest is a year in the making, involving 12 months of planning and close coordination with partners including local authorities, the police, and National Highways to ensure a smooth and safe experience for everyone.

"Unfortunately, the accident on one of our main exit routes and the resulting road closures prevented the swift transition we had planned.

"While some of these events were beyond our control, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and are grateful for the patience and cooperation shown by those who attended."

A festival still worth celebrating

Despite some online speculation from less established sources attempting to cast doubt on this year's event, it's worth setting the record straight. Contrary to speculation, no fines were issued to the organisers.

Zimfest ran in close collaboration with relevant authorities, and the crowd's conduct over the weekend was far from the chaos some corners of the internet would have you believe.

Yes, a few questionable outfit choices may have made an appearance - as they do at any festival but they hardly defined the weekend. The overall event itself reflected the kind of pride and community spirit the festival is known for.

With thousands in attendance, this year's festival upheld its reputation as a well-run, high-energy celebration of Zimbabwean identity in the UK. From Zimbabwe's homegrown stars to cross-border powerhouses, from local vendors to global fans, Zimfest continues to evolve. There were a few bumps in the road and its imperfections may be real but so is its heart. And if the youth have embraced it, then its future is not just secure, it's guaranteed.

This year's event was supported by major international sponsors, including World Remit, Remitly, Ecocash, and Mukuru, alongside other key partners like Nyaradzo Life Insurance, Diaspora Insurance, Wiremit, Clear Mobitel Connect, My Hippo Store, Hello Paisa and Kumusha.