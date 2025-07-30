Ethiopia: Deputy UN Chief Urges Bold Action to Transform Food Systems At Global Summit in Addis Ababa

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Tuesday called on countries to double down on efforts to transform food systems, describing them as "one of the greatest solutions" to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Delivering closing remarks at the UN Food Systems Summit +4 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+4) in Addis Ababa, co-hosted by Ethiopia and Italy, Ms. Mohammed praised the growing momentum behind food systems transformation.

But she also warned that with just five years left to 2030, "hunger and malnutrition persist. Climate shocks, conflict, debt, and inequality are widening the cracks in our systems."

"Too often food systems are seen as part of our challenges," she said. "When in fact, they can be one of the greatest solutions to deliver for people, planet, peace and prosperity."

A global process for transformation

The UN Food Systems Summit process was launched in 2021 "in the midst of a global pandemic" to catalyse national and global action to make food systems more inclusive, resilient and sustainable.

The 2025 stocktake brought together over 3,000 participants from governments, civil society, Indigenous Peoples, youth, and the private sector to assess progress and renew commitments.

To date, more than 130 countries have developed National Pathways for food systems transformation, supported by UN agencies and development partners.

Moving the UNFSS process forward

In her address, Ms. Mohammed highlighted several areas of progress and called for urgent, coordinated action:

Food systems as climate solutions: "Food and agriculture are now part of the climate plans of 168 countries," she said, noting their potential to reduce emissions and build resilience.

"Food and agriculture are now part of the climate plans of 168 countries," she said, noting their potential to reduce emissions and build resilience. School meals as a strategic investment: Over 170 countries are implementing school meal programmes. These are not just meals - they are investments in children, our farmers, and the future.

Over 170 countries are implementing school meal programmes. These are not just meals - they are investments in children, our farmers, and the future. Cities driving innovation: Urban centres are leading efforts to reduce food waste and strengthen local supply chains. Cities are showing what innovation looks like on the ground.

Urban centres are leading efforts to reduce food waste and strengthen local supply chains. Cities are showing what innovation looks like on the ground. Inclusion is essential: Ms. Mohammed called for inclusion of youth, Indigenous Peoples, women, and marginalized communities. "These are powerful commitments to transform food systems for people and the planet that you have helped inspire."

Ms. Mohammed called for inclusion of youth, Indigenous Peoples, women, and marginalized communities. "These are powerful commitments to transform food systems for people and the planet that you have helped inspire." Financing must match ambition: She urged donors and development banks to align investments with national pathways.

"As we conclude this Stocktake, we must acknowledge that we met in the face of challenges that test our moral values and threaten the future sustainability of our planet, underscoring the urgency of our work together."

Global hunger declines, but regional disparities persist

The Summit, which has been running in the Ethiopian capital since 27 July, saw the launch of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2025 (SOFI) report, which revealed a modest decline in global hunger - but a troubling rise in food insecurity in Africa and Western Asia

Jointly produced by FAO, IFAD, UNICEF, WFP and WHO, the report highlights how persistent food price inflation has undermined access to healthy diets, especially for low-income populations. Vulnerable groups - including women, children, and rural communities - remain disproportionately affected.

The report calls for:

Coherent fiscal and monetary policies to stabilize markets

Open and resilient trade systems

Targeted social protection for at-risk populations

Sustained investment in resilient agrifood systems

While noting an encouraging decrease in the global hunger rate, the report underscored that progress is uneven. SOFI 2025 serves as a critical reminder that the international community must intensify efforts to ensure that everyone has access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food.

Hope for those who need it most

At a key side event on Tuesday, Ms. Mohammed appealed for long-term, inclusive solutions to food insecurity in crisis-affected regions. She highlighted the staggering toll of acute malnutrition, noting that over 37 million children under five will face acute malnutrition this year - nearly 10 million of them suffering from severe wasting, the deadliest form of undernutrition.

"Communities are trapped in relentless cycles of hardship," she said. "But courage is on display at all moments."

Ms. Mohammed urged governments and partners to move beyond short-term interventions and embrace transformative, locally driven solutions. She praised countries embedding resilience into national strategies and combining traditional knowledge with science to rebuild food systems.

"These governments are not waiting for permission - they are leading," she said.

She outlined three priorities for action: Catalytic finance that builds local capacity; Coordinated responses that bridge humanitarian and development divides; and Community-centred approaches, especially for women and youth.

"Food systems transformation is especially critical in complex settings," she said. "It drives food security, resilience, stability, and inclusive growth."

She wrapped up the event with a call to strengthen multilateralism and unlock opportunity "for and with those who need it most."

Looking ahead

Ms. Mohammed closed the Summit with a call to action:

"Our movement has shown what is possible when we work together in deliberate ways across sectors, stakeholders, and countries with a shared purpose."

She called on governments and people everywhere to build on what has been accomplished and continue to work together for peace and to realize the vision of the 2030 Agenda.

"Let's continue to lead the way - together."