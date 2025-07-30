Somalia's Foreign Minister Pays Courtesy Visit to Prominent Cleric Sheikh Abdirashid Ali Sufi in Qatar

30 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu - Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, paid a courtesy visit last night to renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Abdirashid Ali Sufi in Doha, Qatar.

During the visit, the Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Sheikh for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him. He also conveyed appreciation for the Sheikh's heartfelt prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity in Somalia.

Minister Abdisalam called upon God to accept the Sheikh's supplications and to make them a source of blessing for the Somali people and their nation.

In his closing remarks, the Foreign Minister extended his well wishes to Sheikh Abdirashid and all Somali religious scholars, praying for their health, long life, and continued service to the Somali community through knowledge and guidance.

